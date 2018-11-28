Around The Diocese For November 30

Happy Birthday!

Father Steve Lintzenich, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Dec. 7.

Sherie Cooley, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Poseyville and St. Wendel Parish in St. Wendel, celebrates her birthday on Dec. 8.

Sharon Vogler, Parish Catechetical Leader at All Saints Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Dec. 9.

Father Paul Ferguson, Pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington, celebrates his birthday on Dec. 11.