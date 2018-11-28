Bulletin Board For November 30

By

General Interest

Christmas Fun at the Woods, 1-4:30 p.m., Dec. 1, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; family activities include carriage and trolley rides, nativity display, bake sale, sing-a-long, face painting, storytelling, cookie decorating, Christmas BINGO, tours of St. Mother Theodore Guerin Shrine and Blessed Sacrament Chapel, games, arts and crafts and visit with Santa; $5/person, children 3 and younger free; for information, call 812-535-2952.

St. Nick’s Bazaar, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Dec. 1 and 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 2, Precious Blood, Jasper.

Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Dec. 1 and 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dec. 2, St. Joseph, Jasper; baked goods, canned items, breads, candies, cookies, dumplings, stocking stuffers and white elephant items.

Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., breakfast, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., bazaar Dec. 2, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh County; breakfast $7/adults, $5/children ages 3-10, ages 2 and younger free; no cost to attend bazaar featuring 20 vendors; sponsored by St. Joseph School eight-grade class.

Cookie Walk, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 2, St. Isidore Parish, St. Peter Celestine Church, Celestine; large variety of homemade cookies and candies to be sold; 3-5 p.m., horse and wagon rides and live entertainment; 5:30 p.m., Santa arrives to help light the Celestine community tree.

Tails, Trails and Twinkles, 4-6 p.m., Dec. 2, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Il., walk through the Way of Lights with dogs (only) and family; for information, call 618-397-6700.

Advent Day of Recollection, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 6, St. Mary, Ireland; Mass concelebrated by Father Lowell Will and Father Joseph Erbacher; “Advent, the Liturgical Year” theme; light breakfast and lunch; Benediction and Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary; no cost to attend, all are welcome; call parish at 812-482-7041 for information.

Cookie Walk, 8-11 a.m., Dec. 8, St. Clement, Boonville; cookies, candies, breads and jams; Christmas Raffle and 25 cent Chance Auction.

Advent Lessons and Carols, 7 p.m., Dec. 9, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; for information, call 812-357-6501.

Service of the Longest Night, 6 p.m., Dec. 15, Archabbey Guest House Chapel, St. Meinrad; Benedictine Father Adrian Burke will lead the service with prayer and scripture that acknowledge those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas Season; light refreshments follow; for information, call 800-987-7380 or email info@abbeycaskets.com.

Annual Way of Lights, through Jan. 1, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; for information, call 618-397-6700.

Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools Tradition Lottery, 12 monthly drawings, 4 winners each month, prizes valued from $500 to $10,000; tickets $100 each; for information, visit www. Traditionlottery.org or call 812-474-2943.

St. Martin I Parish 52-week Cash Raffle, weekly drawing for $500 prize; tickets $52 each; for information, call 812-649-4811.

Teen Volunteer Program, various days and times, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; teens ages 12-18 are invited to share their time and talent with the retired Sisters; activities include games, exercise, baking, attending Mass and more; for schedule of dates, times and registration details, contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.

Fundraisers

Gingerbread House Fundraiser, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 1, AURORA, Evansville; culinary challenge, entertainment, silent auction, kid’s workshop, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus; for event details, call 812-428-3246; sponsored by AURORA Evansville.

Marriage

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Unveiled Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retreat

“Shame and the Addictive Trap,” Dec. 14-16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; presenter, Rev. Charlie Wehrley, will help you learn the importance of self-awareness and conscious contact with God to address your addiction; $180/overnight participants, $130/commuters; register by calling Lisa Sills at 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinemsj.org.

Spiritual Growth

Advent Day of Prayer, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dec. 1, Mount Saint Joseph Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; retreat led by Monsignor Bernard Powers will prepare us for this holy time of waiting; cost $25, includes lunch; to register, call 270-229-0206.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Dec. 2 Mass celebrant Father Christian Raab, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, Dec. 5 Christmas Party, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.