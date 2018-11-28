Memorial Hospital Earns National Award For Quality

By Special To The Message

JASPER – The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Nov. 15 that Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is one of five recipients of the 2018 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Other recipients include two educational institutions, an organ-donor group, and a project-management firm.

A presidential-level honor, the award recognizes exemplary U.S. organizations and businesses that demonstrate an unceasing drive for radical innovation, thoughtful leadership and administrative improvement.

“These awardees are inspiring in so many ways,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology Director Walter G. Copan. “Each honoree strengthens our economy through its organizational excellence and positive impacts for its customers, students, patients and employees. They exemplify the American spirit in action, and are role models for success in business and commerce.”

The 2018 honorees include:

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper (health care)

Alamo Colleges District, San Antonio, Texas (education)

Donor Alliance, Denver, Colo. (nonprofit)

Integrated Project Management Company, Inc., Burr Ridge, Ill. (small business)

Tri County Tech, Bartlesville, Okla. (education)

The NIST manages the Baldrige Award in cooperation with the private sector. An independent panel of judges reviewed evaluations performed by the board of examiners and recommended this year’s Baldrige Award recipients from a field of 27 finalist applicants, each of whom prequalified by winning a Baldrige-based performance-excellence award at the state or regional level.

“We are very pleased to honor these five outstanding organizations with this presidential award,” said Copan. “Using the proven Baldrige framework, each organization charts its own course to achieve verified performance excellence, and as a result we all benefit through economic growth and U.S. leadership.”

The 2018 Baldrige Awards will be presented at a ceremony on April 7, 2019, during the Baldrige Program’s 31st annual Quest for Excellence® conference, which will be held in National Harbor, Md.

The expert Baldrige judges evaluate organizations in seven areas defined by the Baldrige Excellence Framework: leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results. An organization may compete for the award in one of six categories: manufacturing, service, small business, health care, education and nonprofit (including government agencies).

Since 1987, the Baldrige Award has been the highest recognition for performance excellence in the nation. There are now more than 30 independent Baldrige-based state, regional, and sector award programs covering nearly all 50 states. Internationally, there are nearly 80 programs based in whole, or in part, on the Baldrige Program. In addition, many organizations use the Baldrige framework as a leadership and management guide to drive improvement and innovation strategies. The Baldrige framework is reviewed and updated regularly to reflect best practices in organizational leadership and performance across key organizational categories that drive the U.S. economy and enhance our quality of life.

Over the years, millions of copies of the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence, the core of the Baldrige framework, have been distributed or downloaded. This widespread acceptance and use both nationally and globally have dramatically impacted all types of organizations.

The Baldrige Program raises awareness about the importance of performance excellence in driving the U.S. and global economies; provides organizational assessments, training, tools and criteria; educates leaders in businesses, schools, health care organizations and government and nonprofit organizations; shares the best practices of national role models; and recognizes those role models with the Baldrige Award. The Baldrige Program is a public-private partnership managed by NIST and funded in part through user fees and support from the Baldrige Foundation.

The Baldrige Award was established by Congress in 1987 and is not given for specific products or services. Since the first group was recognized in 1988, 123 awards have been presented to 115 organizations (including eight repeat winners).

