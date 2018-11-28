Megan Erbacher Joins Communications Staff

By The Message Staff

Megan Erbacher

Megan Erbacher joins the Diocese of Evansville Communications Office on Dec. 3 as Assistant Director of Communications and Assistant Editor of The Message. She joins the diocesan staff from the Evansville Courier and Press, where she has served as a staff reporter since 2012. For the past five years, Erbacher has served as the paper’s lead education reporter.

“We are very happy to welcome Megan to the diocesan communications staff,” said Tim Lilley, Director of Communications and Editor of The Message. “She has an outstanding mix of skills and experience; she will be a significant asset to the diocese. Her addition will enable us to cover a wider variety of news and events in Southwestern Indiana’s Catholic community newspaper. Megan also will help us expand our abilities to assist diocesan departments and parishes with their communications needs.”

"I couldn’t be happier to join the communications office staff,” Erbacher said. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to share stories across the diocese, and I look forward to meeting and learning more about all of you."

She is a 2011 graduate of Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. As an undergraduate, Erbacher worked at public broadcasting outlets WFIU Radio and WTIU-TV. The Mount Vernon native also has covered high school sports for her hometown newspaper, The Mount Vernon Democrat.