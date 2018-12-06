Around The Diocese For December 7

By

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Earl Ruppel, retired, celebrates his birthday on Dec. 16.

Deacon Dave Seibert of St. Clement Parish in Boonville celebrates his birthday on Dec. 17.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Bill Dietsch, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 18, 1971.

Happy Birthday!

Doug Rasler, Parish Catechetical Leader at Holy Redeemer Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Dec. 17

Sue Kroupa, RCIA Coordinator at Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Dec. 18.

Christmas schedule at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church

The public is welcome to join the Benedictine monks of Saint Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad as they celebrate Christmas in the Archabbey Church. All times are Central Standard Time.

Christmas Eve vigils will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24, and Mass will be celebrated at 10 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Daily Mass in the Archabbey Church begins at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and feast days. However, during the Christmas season, Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

Mass for the solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Please note that the Archabbey Library will be closed Dec. 22-25 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1. The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Gift Shop will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31; and Jan. 1. The Scholar Shop will be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 1.