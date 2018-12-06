Bulletin Board For December 7

The Message Holiday Schedule

The Message will not publish issues on Dec. 28, 2018, and Jan. 4, 2019. The last 2018 issue will be published on Dec. 21, and the first 2019 issue will be published on Jan. 11. Information for publication before Christmas must be received in office by Dec. 12; information for publication in the Jan. 11, 2019, issue should arrive no later than Jan. 2, 2019.

General Interest

Cookie Walk, 8-11 a.m., Dec. 8, St. Clement, Boonville; cookies, candies, breads and jams; Christmas Raffle and 25 cent Chance Auction.

Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 8, University Nursing and Rehabilitation, Evansville; crafts, raffle, vendors, baked goods, lunch items; no cost to attend.

Euchre Sunday, cancelled for Dec., will resume Jan. 13, All Saints, Cannelburg; $5 per player; prize money will be determined based upon attendance; for information, contact Mike Morris at 812-486-8332.

Called and Gifted, 1-3 p.m., Dec. 9, Catholic Center, Evansville; Advent prayer, cookies and conversation with other Called and Gifted participants; RSVP Andie Gunter at agunter@evdio.org.

Advent Lessons and Carols, 7 p.m., Dec. 9, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad; free and open to the public; for information, call 812-357-6501.

Service of the Longest Night, 6 p.m., Dec. 15, Archabbey Guest House Chapel, St. Meinrad; Benedictine Father Adrian Burke will lead the service with prayer and scripture that acknowledge those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas Season; light refreshments follow; for information, call 800-987-7380 or email info@abbeycaskets.com.

Annual Way of Lights, through Jan. 1, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; for information, call 618-397-6700.

Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools Tradition Lottery, 12 monthly drawings, 4 winners each month, prizes valued from $500 to $10,000; tickets $100 each; for information, visit www. Traditionlottery.org or call 812-474-2943.

St. Martin I Parish 52-week Cash Raffle, weekly drawing for $500 prize; tickets $52 each; for information, call 812-649-4811.

Teen Volunteer Program, various days and times, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; teens ages 12-18 are invited to share their time and talent with the retired Sisters; activities include games, exercise, baking, attending Mass and more; for schedule of dates, times and registration details, contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.

Marriage

Unveiled Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreat

“Shame and the Addictive Trap,” Dec. 14-16, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; presenter, Rev. Charlie Wehrley, will help you learn the importance of self-awareness and conscious contact with God to address your addiction; $180/overnight participants, $130/commuters; register by calling Lisa Sills at 270-229-0206 or visit www.ursulinemsj.org.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Dec. 23 and 30, 2018; Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.