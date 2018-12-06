Christmas Crèches On Display At Archabbey Library

By Special To The Message

This Christmas crèche is among those on display through Dec. 28 in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library. They are from the Catherine A. Smith Nativity Collection, which was donated to Saint Meinrad in 2002 in memory of Charles Patrick "Pat" Smith.

An exhibit of Christmas crèches from around the world is on display in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library through Dec. 28.

The display features crèches from the monastery collection, as well as from the Catherine A. Smith Nativity Collection, which was donated to Saint Meinrad in 2002 in memory of Charles Patrick “Pat” Smith.

Catherine Smith began collecting nativity sets in 1971, purchasing many during her extensive travels throughout the world. She donated the collection to Saint Meinrad in memory of her brother, who studied for the priesthood at Saint Meinrad and later served as a priest in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

The crèches selected for display represent a variety of styles and media, such as porcelain, wood, glazed tile, glass, cloth, stone, metals and ceramic.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Please note that the library will be closed Dec. 22-25. All times are Central Standard Time.

Visitors may wish to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing to view the exhibit.