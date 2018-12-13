Around The Diocese For Dec. 14

By

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Paul Vonderwell of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes and St. Philip Neri Parish in Bicknell celebrates his birthday on Dec. 19.

Father Earl Rohleder, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Dec. 20.

Ann Hitt, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Mary Parish in Sullivan, celebrates her birthday on Dec. 20.

Father Crispine Adongo, Administrator of St. Francis Assisi Parish in Dale, celebrates his birthday on Dec. 25.

Connie Matheis, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Mary Parish in Ireland, celebrates her birthday on Dec. 25.