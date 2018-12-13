St. Vincent Evansville's Spirit Of Christmas Giving Benefits Early Learning Center Families

Franciscan Sister Jane McConnell, center, director of mission integration for St. Vincent Evansville, oversees donations to benefit St. Vincent Early Learning Center families during the hospital's eighth annual Spirit of Christmas Giving.

The Christmas spirit is all about giving to others, according to Kim Mulfinger, St. Vincent Early Learning Center executive director.

On Dec. 11, the center experienced that spirit as about 15 St. Vincent Evansville employees formed an assembly line from a large box truck into the Early Learning Center to deliver donations to benefit the center’s families during the holiday season.

For the eighth consecutive year, St. Vincent Evansville participated in the Spirit of Christmas Giving campaign and “played Santa” to 56 families of the Early Learning Center. Through the campaign, each adopted family received gifts, household items and grocery supplies.

Several long tables in the facility overflowed with the Christmas blessings, which included wrapped gifts for children, laundry detergent, nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies and clothes. Franciscan Sister Jane McConnell explained that each family is identified only by a number to keep personal information confidential.

Sister Jane, director of mission integration for St. Vincent Evansville, said the employees see it as a “joy and a blessing” to provide gifts for the children and families each year. She said more than 3,000 employees – including nurses, doctors and staff members – donate items.

“God has blessed us in so many ways, and we are privileged to share our blessings with others in our community,” Sister Jane said.

Gifts and items were dropped off on Dec. 11, and families picked up their goodies on Dec. 12.

Alissa Mwenelupembe, St. Vincent director of early learning, said families show a variety of emotions when they pick up their gifts.

“Oh, they’re overwhelmed – definitely,” she said. “Some families have been with us for a few years and have been through this process before, but especially our families going through this for the first time, I don’t think they have any idea the magnitude of what they’re about to receive.”

Last year, Mwenelupembe said some families had to call someone else to help them transport the items home.

“We have tears, we have laughter, and we have all of the emotions because they’re just so grateful for the help this time of year,” she said.

Mulfinger expressed her gratitude for the hospital’s continued partnership with the facility.

“St. Vincent Early Learning Center serves many working families who are trying to stabilize and improve their lives, but still struggle to make ends meet,” she said. “St. Vincent Evansville’s employees’ generosity is what the Christmas spirit is all about, which is giving to others. Their kindness will help our families put smiles on their children’s faces Christmas morning.”

To spread the generosity, families who receive the donations will again “pay it forward” this year by donating art and craft supplies to children in St. Vincent’s pediatric unit. The center’s families have “gotten into the spirit,” Mulfinger said, and donated many items, including coloring books, crayons, paints, crafts, and more for the children at the hospital to enjoy.

Mwenelupembe said Christmas is an exciting time for young kids, and the visual representation of lights and decorations make it magical.

“We try to create that atmosphere 365 days a year because there are always opportunities to wonder, to be surprised and to be curious,” she said. “ It all really comes together during the Christmas season.”

In November, St. Vincent Early Learning Center celebrated 100 years of service. The facility, founded on the values of the Daughters of Charity, is an accredited early childhood education and care center. The mission is to start children on a path to lifetime success, according to officials, and to coordinate programs and services to help their families succeed.

For more information on the Early Learning Center, visit www.stvincentearlylearningcenter.org.