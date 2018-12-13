Parishes Honor Our Lady Of Guadalupe

By

During his homily, Bishop Siegel talks about his pilgrimage a couple of years ago to the Basilica of our Lady of Guadalupe near Mexico City.

Latino communities in several parishes across the Diocese of Evansville are celebrating the Dec. 12 Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington welcomed Bishop Joseph M. Siegel for Mass on Dec. 9, which was followed by a luncheon and celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

That same day, St. Joseph Parish in Jasper and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Dale held celebrations. Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville held its celebration on Our Lady’s Dec. 12 Feast Day, and St. Mary Parish in Huntingburg will celebrate on Dec. 16. The Message will have additional coverage in the Dec. 21 issue.

Bishop Siegel and Our Lady of Hope Pastor Father Paul Ferguson concelebrated the Dec. 9 Mass, which included a mariachi band playing the worship music. Deacons Dennis Hilderbrand and Andrew Thomas assisted, and Deacon Juan Ramirez served. Bishop Siegel delivered his homily in Spanish and English during the bilingual Mass.

In his homily, Bishop Siegel recounted the story of Our Lady’s appearance in Mexico to St. Juan Diego in December 1531. He also discussed the pilgrimage he made a couple of years ago to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe near Mexico City. He celebrated Mass there, and related the spiritual power of that holy place and the deep faith of the other pilgrims who were there during his visit.

The bishop explained that Mary’s appearance occurred during a time when the Mexican culture was hostile to Christianity. She brought a message of love and peace, and appeared to St. Juan Diego for all the indigenous people as one of them. As a result, the bishop said the people of Mexico saw one of their own when they gazed upon the image of Our Lady on St. Juan’s tilma.

Bishop Siegel said her appearance sparked a new appreciation of life in a culture that was a “culture of death.” Today as then, the bishop said, she calls all of us to even deeper gratitude to God for the gift of every life.

He added that her message sparked an awakening of the faith among the Mexican people, beginning a cultural transformation.

The bishop concluded with the wish that Our Lady of Guadalupe make our collective friendship with and witness to Jesus ever stronger and deeper “as we wait in joyful hope for the coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Following communion, Bishop Siegel blessed roses that many in attendance brought to leave before a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe inside the church. Bishop Siegel, Father Ferguson and Deacons Hilderbrand and Thomas placed roses before the statue before processing out of the sanctuary. Many in attendance then lined up to leave their roses and get photos – many of them family photos – at the statue.

The celebration continued with lunch in the parish school’s cafeteria.