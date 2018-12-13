Bishop Announces Diaconate Ordinations

At the conclusion of the 10 a.m. Mass on Dec. 9 at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel announced, with “great joy,” that he will ordain Diocese of Evansville seminarians Martin Estrada and Juan Ramirez as deacons on March 2, 2019. Our Lady of Hope Parish will host the ordinations.

Both men are natives of Mexico. Estrada is the son of Jose Guadalupe Estrada and Maria del Socorro Vasquez. He has nine brothers and sisters. Ramirez is the son of Luis Ramirez and Cristina Torres. He has three sisters.

Bishop Siegel made the announcement during the Mass that was part of Our Lady of Hope Parish’s celebration in honor of the Dec. 12 Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.