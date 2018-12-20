Bulletin Board For December 21

The Message Holiday Schedule

This is the final 2018 issue of The Message. The Message will not publish issues on Dec. 28, 2018, and Jan. 4, 2019. The first 2019 issue will be published on Jan. 11. Information for publication in the Jan. 11 issue should arrive no later than Jan. 2, 2019.

General Interest

Euchre Sunday, cancelled for Dec., will resume Jan. 13, All Saints, Cannelburg; $5 per player; prize money will be determined based upon attendance; for information, contact Mike Morris at 812-486-8332.

The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods Christmas Celebrations, Christmas Eve Vigil, 7 p.m., Dec. 24, Christmas Mass, 11 a.m., Dec. 25, The Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, 11 a.m., Jan. 1, 2019; Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; all services open to the public.

Feast of the Holy Family Celebration Nativity Displays, after 8 a.m. Mass, Dec. 30, St. Peter Celestine Dining Hall, St. Isidore Parish; everyone is invited for donuts, coffee and fellowship while viewing nativity displays; if you have a unique nativity you would like to share, contact the parish office.

Annual Way of Lights, through Jan. 1, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, Ill.; for information, call 618-397-6700.

Twilight Presentations, 6-7:30 p.m., second Wednesday each month, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; the Ursuline Sisters offer a new monthly dinner program to be presented by a priest or deacon; Father Ray Goetz will present “Abandonment and Presence in the Gospel of Mark;” cost $20, includes dinner; to register, call 270-229-0206 or online at www.ursulinesmsj.org/conference-retreat-center/retreats-and-programs.

Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools Tradition Lottery, 12 monthly drawings, 4 winners each month, prizes valued from $500 to $10,000; tickets $100 each; for information, visit www.Traditionlottery.org or call 812-474-2943.

St. Martin I Parish 52-week Cash Raffle, weekly drawing for $500 prize; tickets $52 each; for information, call 812-649-4811.

Teen Volunteer Program, various days and times, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; teens ages 12-18 are invited to share their time and talent with the retired Sisters; activities include games, exercise, baking, attending Mass and more; for schedule of dates, times and registration details, contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.

Marriage

Unveiled Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreat

“Peace in the Mourning,” March 23-24, 2019, St. Meinrad Archabbey; a Christ-focused healing retreat for widows of any age, circumstance and faith; registration begins Jan. 5; call Kathy Burton at 812-630-0603 or email kmbccrn1@gmail.com.

Workshops

Yarn Spinners, Jan. 5-6, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; weekend event for yarn spinning, weaving, rug hooking, knitting or crocheting; all skill levels welcome; $180/two night stay, $90/one night stay, $90/commuters; register by calling 270-229-0206.

Financial Peace University, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 14 classes begin, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; learn how to manage debt and plan for the future; to register, visit https://fpu.com/1076932; for information, call 812-709-2461.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., weekly through April 28, 2019, Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; no Mass Dec. 23 and 30, 2018, Jan. 6 and Mar. 31, 2019.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, weekly through April 17, 2019, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; no meetings entire month of Dec. 2018, Jan. 2 and Mar. 6, 2019.