Around The Diocese For Dec. 21

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Kenneth Johanning celebrates his birthday on Dec. 31.

Deacon David McDaniel of Holy Family Parish in Jasper celebrates his birthday on Dec. 31.

Donna Bradley, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Peter Parish in Montgomery, celebrates her birthday on Dec. 31.

Tim McIntosh, Principal of Holy Redeemer School in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Dec. 31.

Father Jean Vogler, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Jan. 1.

Deacon Jay VanHoosier of St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh celebrates his birthday on Jan. 3.

Pam Freyberger, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Joseph Parish in Jasper, celebrates her birthday on Jan. 3.

Connie Baehl, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. James Parish in Haubstadt, celebrates her birthday on Jan. 6.

Paula Ringwald, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Loogootee, celebrates her birthday on Jan. 9.

Deacon Kevin Bach of Holy Redeemer Parish in Evansville celebrates his birthday on Jan. 13.

Father Tony Ernst, Dean of the Diocese of Evansville’s West Deanery and Pastor of St. James Parish in Haubstadt, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Haubstadt and Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch, celebrates his birthday on Jan. 15.

Holy Rosary Parish offers weekly Prayer Hour

Father Bernie Etienne, pastor of Evansville’s Holy Rosary Parish, tells The Message that Holy Rosary started a weekly Prayer Hour on Dec. 18. He said that the weekly Prayer Hour includes Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, opportunity for Individual Reconciliation and Benediction. Holy Rosary Church will be open for prayer and Adoration by 5 p.m. every Tuesday. Benediction will be just prior to the parish’s regularly scheduled 6 p.m. Mass. “We will be intentionally praying for our Church and victims of abuse,” he said. All are welcome.