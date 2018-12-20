Benedictine Father Benedict Meyer Dies On Dec. 14

By Special To The Message

Benedictine Father Benedict Meyer, 91, a monk and priest of Saint Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, died on Dec. 14 at the monastery. He was a jubilarian both of profession and priesthood.

He was born in Cedar Grove, Ind., on Sept. 24, 1927, and was given the name Charles Anthony at his baptism.

In 1942, he entered the minor seminary at Saint Meinrad, from which he graduated in 1948. He was invested as a novice monk on July 31, 1948, and then began studies in the major seminary. He professed simple vows on Aug. 1, 1949, his solemn vows on Sept. 8, 1952, and was ordained to the priesthood on May 3, 1954.

Following his ordination, he studied at The Catholic University of America, from which he was awarded a licentiate in sacred theology and a master’s in classics in 1957. Father Meyer taught Latin and Greek in Saint Meinrad’s minor seminary from 1955 through 1962.

In July of 1962, he was one of the first Saint Meinrad monks to travel to Huaraz, Peru, and establish a priory. He served there as rector of St. Francis de Sales Seminary; later, he worked in Brazil.

In 1978, Father Meyer returned to the United States, beginning 26 years of serving religious communities and parishioners in Arkansas. He was chaplain to the Benedictine Sisters at Holy Angels Convent in Jonesboro (four years), visiting professor at Our Monastery of Our Lady of Refuge of Charity in Hot Springs (seven years), and pastor/administrator of St. John the Baptist Parish in Brinkley (15 years).

Returning to St. Meinrad in 2004, he served as a commuting chaplain and confessor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand until 2009, when he retired from full-time pastoral ministry.

The Office of the Dead will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 16, in the Archabbey Church, followed by visitation until 9 p.m. Visitation on Monday will be from 8 to 9:45 a.m. in the Archabbey Church, followed by the funeral Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in the Archabbey Church on Dec. 17. Interment followed in the Archabbey Cemetery.