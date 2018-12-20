Scott Britt Retires After 27 Years As Diocesan Associate Treasurer

By

Scott Britt

Scott Britt is excited not to have deadlines.

For as long as Britt can recall, his work always revolved around deadlines: month-end, quarterly-end, year-end and audit – you name it. After 27 years as the Catholic Diocese of Evansville’s associate treasurer, Britt retired on Dec. 17.

And he is now free from those deadlines.

Before he joined the diocese, Britt worked in accounting for 13 years at Permanent Federal Savings Bank, which was acquired by Old National Bank in 2000 and later closed in 2005, according to Federal Reserve System data.

“Really, the reason I’m retiring is because I’ve been doing it for 40 years and I’m tired of deadlines,” he said and chuckled. “I worked in accounting at the bank, too. So it’s been kind of the same for the last 40 years.”

Karen Wittgen Cain joined the diocesan staff Nov. 19 to replace Britt as associate treasurer. Cain comes to the diocese with more than 25 years of accounting experience. Britt believes Cain’s background and knowledge of the church will be an asset for her job.

“Scott’s a great teacher,” she said. “He’s been very patient with me.”

Britt said he came to the diocese 27 years ago because then-treasurer Ron Baumgart, who was Britt’s former boss at the bank, “came and got me” because he needed an associate after he was promoted to treasurer.

Baumgart died unexpectedly in June 1994, according to The Message archives.

The job hasn’t changed much over the years, Britt said; accounting is accounting – debits and credits. However, when he started working for the diocese he recalled using a mainframe computer system, or server, with a word processor and a few networks.

“It kind of fell on my shoulders to keep (the system) running. …until it quit,” he said.

Another development through the years, Britt said, is most new colleagues nowadays don’t know much about typewriters or how to use one. And don’t forget the adding machines, which he’s always used as an accountant.

Diocesan Treasurer Bob Cox said Britt is a dedicated, hard worker. Cox, who has served as treasurer for 24 years, said Britt worked on many projects over the years, including computer technology, coordinating with parishes and arranging the payroll vendor.

“Any work that was needed over the years, (Scott) would willingly step up to do it,” Cox said.

“He is the type of person whom I know if I give him something, he will do it and he’ll do it very well.”

Cox thanked Britt for his years of dedication and service to the diocese.

“Scott is very simple,” Cox said. “He doesn’t want fanfare or a fuss to be made over anything he does, but you would hate for someone’s hard work to not be recognized, and for people to know the impact he’s had for all these years. … I wish him nothing but happiness going into retirement.”

The Evansville native recalled a funny story from early in his career at the diocese. A security system had just been installed at the Catholic Center, and one day the offices were closed in honor of a Holy Day of Obligation, Britt explained.

Retired-Bishop Francis R. Shea wasn’t aware of the new security system, and came to the center on a holy day to deliver papers.

“When he opened the door, the alarm system started going and he said he just threw his papers into the receptionist window and high-tailed it out of here,” Britt said with a laugh. “He used to come out – he was already retired when I started – but he would come out and have lunch with us occasionally. He always had some funny stories.”

Britt has been married to Bev for 28 years, and they have one daughter, Kelsey. The 24-year-old is in her third year teaching at Culver Family Learning Center.

In retirement, Britt will continue to be “treat master” to Bailey, the family’s 5-year-old dog, which appears to have the body of a dachshund with the face of a pit bull. Baily likes to pose for pictures, he said.

He enjoys NASCAR races, is a hockey fan and cheers for the St. Louis Blues, and listens to southern gospel music.

In retirement, Britt plans to volunteer about a day a week helping at his church, Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville.

“I’ve probably got enough piddling things to do,” he said of staying busy in retirement. “Eventually, when I get done doing all of that and being bored, I’ll find a part-time job doing something. … I look forward to doing what I want, when I want.”