Christmas Message From Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

By Bishop Joseph M. Siegel, Special To The Message

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

For unto us a child is born, a Son is given. (Isaiah 9:5)

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

The prophet Isaiah proclaimed these words of hope to a people close to defeat and despair. He prophesized that God, in His mercy, would act on their behalf to scatter the darkness of war and violence. Out of His immense love, God would send a child to be their king, who would rule with justice and judgment, and would reign as the Prince of Peace.

Every year we hear this good news proclaimed, but we celebrate its fulfillment in a way in which Isaiah could only dream. For into our fractured world God has sent not an earthly king, but His own Son as our Lord and Savior. The birth of the Christ Child in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago is still the source of light and hope that shines through the gloom that at times can seem to surround us. The grace of God has appeared, offering salvation to all, and the world is not the same. Yes, our lives, our Church and our society may still be touched by conflict, violence, scandal and injustice; but we know now that their time and power are limited. For the mighty Prince of Peace has triumphed over sin and death, and opened for us a kingdom of truth, justice and mercy.

This is what we celebrate in a special way on Christmas and throughout the Christmas season. To prepare for this great feast, may we ready our hearts for the Lord by receiving the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Also, consider inviting a family member or friend who has been away from the Church to “come home for Christmas” and join you for Mass.

As I celebrate the liturgy on Christmas, I will pray that the Lord will bless each of you with renewed faith and hope as we recall the tremendous love of God, revealed in the Child born for us in Bethlehem and who continues to be born in our hearts today.

I wish you a joyous Christmas and a blessed New Year.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Joseph M. Siegel

Porque un niño nos ha nacido, un hijo nos ha sido dado. (Isaías 9:5)

Queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,

El profeta Isaías proclamó estas palabras de esperanza a gente que estaba cerca de la derrota y el desaliento. Él profesó que Dios, en Su misericordia, actuaría en nombre de ellos para disipar la oscuridad de la guerra y la violencia. Desde Su inmenso amor, Dios mandaría un niño para que fuera su rey, quien gobernaría con justicia y criterio, y reinaría como el Príncipe de Paz.

Cada año escuchamos estas buenas noticias proclamadas, pero celebramos dicha realización de una forma en la que Isaías nunca hubiera soñado. Porque a nuestro fraccionado mundo Dios no ha enviado un rey terrenal, sino Su propio Hijo como nuestro Señor y Salvador. El nacimiento del Niño Cristo en Belén hace 2.000 años todavía es la fuente de luz y esperanza que brilla a través de la penumbra que a veces parece rodearnos. La gracia de Dios ha aparecido, ofreciendo salvación a todos, y el mundo no es el mismo. Sí, nuestra vida, nuestra Iglesia y nuestra sociedad todavía pueden ser afectadas por conflicto, violencia, escandalo e injusticia; pero hoy sabemos que este tiempo y poder son limitados. Porque el Príncipe todopoderoso de la Paz ha triunfado sobre el pecado y la muerte, y nos ha abierto un reino de justicia, verdad, y misericordia.

Esto es lo que celebramos de una forma especial en Navidad y durante toda la época de las Navidades. Para prepararnos para esta gran fiesta, que nuestro corazón esté listo para el Señor al recibir el Sacramento de la Reconciliación. También considere invitar a un miembro de su familia o amigo que ha estado alejado de la Iglesia para que “venga a casa por las Navidades” y le acompañe en la Misa.

Al celebrar la liturgia en las Navidades, yo oraré para que el Señor bendiga a cada uno de ustedes con fe renovadora y esperanza mientras recordamos el tremendo amor de Dios, que ha sido revelado en el Niño nacido por nosotros en Belén y quien continúa naciendo en nuestros corazones hoy.

Les deseo unas felices Navidades y un bendito Año Nuevo.

Les saluda muy atentamente en Cristo,

Reverendísimo Joseph M. Siegel