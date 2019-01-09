Fine Art Prints On Display At Archabbey Library Gallery

By Special To The Message

"Jubilant Expanse Web" by Elizabeth Busey. Submitted photo.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad is hosting an exhibit of fine art prints by Bloomington, Ind., artist Elizabeth Busey through Feb. 14.

Busey’s exhibit is titled “Rhythm of All Things.” For Busey, printmaking is a way to meditate on parts of the world that fascinate her. Encounters with towering billows of clouds as well as expansive topographies and microscopic illuminations are translated into large, colorful reduction linocuts and detailed rhythmic monoprint collages.

Inspired with the assistance of science and technology, her source material includes photographs taken from commercial airplanes, satellite images and images unveiled by microscopes. She looks for patterns and forms that tell the stories of the underlying laws of our existence.

The linocuts are created by carving away layers of one linoleum block and printing the resulting pattern in overlapping inked layers until the block is mostly carved away or reduced.

The monoprints are made by inking a sheet of smooth polycarbonate to create unique combinations of color and texture. These papers are cut apart and combined with old maps to create monoprint collages.

Her work has been featured in juried printmaking shows, including Boston Printmaker’s North American Biennial; the Four Rivers Print Biennial; and the National Print Exhibition at Artlink in Fort Wayne, Ind., where her linocut “Breath Intertwined” won first place. Her artwork is in public, corporate and private collections in the United States and Australia.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.