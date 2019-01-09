Around The Diocese For Jan. 11

Happy Birthday!

Father John Boeglin, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Jasper and Diocesan Director of Rural Life, celebrates his birthday on Jan. 22.

Benedictine Father Godfrey Mullen, rector of St. Benedict Cathedral Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Jan. 22.

Father Jeff Read, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Sullivan and St. Joan of Arc Parish in Jasonville, celebrates his birthday on Jan. 22.

Father Tyler Tenbarge, associate pastor of St. Boniface Parish in Evansville and associated director of vocations for the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on Jan. 22.

Saint Meinrad names new alumni director

Joseph Oliveri began work on Jan. 2 as the new director of alumni relations at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad. He replaces Christian Mocek, who moved into the new position of director of annual giving at Saint Meinrad in September.

Oliveri oversees the planning, execution and evaluation of activities and programs designed to address the needs of Saint Meinrad alumni. He serves as the principal liaison between Saint Meinrad and the 6,700 members of the Alumni Association.

He formerly worked in campus ministry at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 2015 and a Master of Arts in pastoral ministry in 2018, both from the University of Dayton.

Oliveri worked at Saint Meinrad for three summers (2013-2015) as a college intern for the “One Bread, One Cup” liturgical leadership program. He also served as a catechist for the program in 2017. In addition, he was a program assistant for Upward Bound and served as a graduate assistant at the University of Dayton Campus Ministry from 2016 to 2018. He resides in Louisville.