Bulletin Board For Jan. 11

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., second Tuesday each month, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; all faiths invited to “Be Light,” hour-long service of prayer, music, silent and spoken prayer; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Twilight Presentations, 6-7:30 p.m., second Wednesday each month, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; the Ursuline Sisters offer a new monthly dinner program to be presented by a priest or deacon; cost $20, includes dinner; to register, call 270-229-0206 or online at www.ursulinesmsj.org/conference-retreat-center/retreats-and-programs.

Euchre Sunday will resume Jan. 13, All Saints, Cannelburg; $5 per player; prize money will be determined based upon attendance; for information, contact Mike Morris at 812-486-8332.

“Hospitality,” 1-3 p.m. EST, Jan. 19, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery of Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; presented by Oblate Theresa Bauer; for more information, call Benedictine Sister Brenda Engleman at 812-367-1411 ext. 2827.

Catholic Schools Diocesan-wide Open House, 5-7 p.m., Jan. 31, at each Catholic school location; Come and See the Difference Catholic Schools Make as each of the 26 schools in the diocese host an open house; for more information, visit www.evdiocomeandsee.org.

Super Bingo, doors open 4:30 p.m., warm-up 5:30 p.m., games 6 p.m., Feb. 2, SWIRCA, Evansville; bingo games, pull tabs and half-pot; concessions, soft drinks, beer and wine available for purchase; $25/pack includes 14 regular games and 3 specials; $15/additional packs; $200/table for 8 includes 8 seats, 8 packs and 8 drink tickets; pre-registration encouraged online at www.swirca.org/superbingo or call 812-464-7800.

Fine Art Prints Exhibit, through Feb. 14, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; Bloomington, Ind., artist Elizabeth Busey’s exhibit “Rhythm of All Things” on display; free and open to the public; advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools Tradition Lottery, 12 monthly drawings, 4 winners each month, prizes valued from $500 to $10,000; tickets $100 each; for information, visit www.Traditionlottery.org or call 812-474-2943.

St. Martin I Parish 52-week Cash Raffle, weekly drawing for $500 prize; tickets $52 each; for information, call 812-649-4811.

Teen Volunteer Program, various days and times, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; teens ages 12-18 are invited to share their time and talent with the retired Sisters; activities include games, exercise, baking, attending Mass and more; for schedule of dates, times and registration details, contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.

SWIRCA Parkinson's Exercise Program, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, SWIRCA Activity Center, Evansville; exercise chair class for those with impaired balance, unsteady or limited movement, or who depend on wheelchairs and assistive devices; emphasizes motor and cognitive skills; for anyone with Parkinson’s disease and caretakers; no skill level required; call 812-492-7435 for class fee and registration.

Dinner

Haubstadt Knights of Columbus Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., Jan. 20, Haubstadt; fried chicken and fixings, dessert; dine in or carry out; adults $10, children 10 years and younger $5.

Fundraiser

Moonlight Masquerade, 6-11 p.m., Feb. 8, Old National Bank, Evansville; St. John the Baptist PTSA annual fundraiser; tickets available for purchase at https://one.bidpal.net/roar; for information, e-mail www.roarinfo1@gmail.com.

Marriage

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Spiritual Growth

“Soulful Reflection,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 26, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; program for soulful and creative reflection to enter the New Year, reflect on what to leave in 2018, what to celebrate and dreams for 2019; Maryann Joyce will present; cost $25, includes lunch; register by calling 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Contemplative Weekend, Feb. 8-10, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; find your calm and catch your breath with Sister Mary Matthias Ward to journey with God and self; spiritual direction available; cost $180, includes meals and accommodations; to register, call 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Retreats

“Faith and Mercy,” registration 8:30-9 a.m. EST, retreat 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Jan. 19, St. Mary, Huntingburg; talks include the ABC’s of God’s mercy; light lunch provided; babysitting available upon request; no cost; call or text Kim to register at 812-639-5342.

“Peace in the Mourning,” March 23-24, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; a Christ-focused healing retreat for widows of any age, circumstance and faith; to register, call Kathy Burton at 812-630-0603 or email kmbccrn1@gmail.com.

Workshops

“Women and Wine at The Woods,” 6:30-8:30 p.m.,Jan. 15, 22 and 29, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; conversation, prayer, snacks and wine; other beverages available; $10 per evening or $25 for all three nights; for information, visit www.events.sistersofprovidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Financial Peace University, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 14 classes begin, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; learn how to manage debt and plan for the future; to register, visit https://fpu.com/1076932; for information, call 812-709-2461.

Essential Oil Workshop, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 15, SWIRCA Activity Center, Evansville; make a winter blues spray; cost $3; call SWIRCA Activity Center to sign-up at 812-492-7435.

“Sundays at the Woods: A Low Carbon Diet,” 2-4 p.m.,Jan. 20, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; reduce your carbon footprint; no cost, but donations welcome; registration deadline Jan. 18; register online at events.sistersofprovidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Youth and Young Adults

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28; no Mass Mar. 31.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17; no meetings Mar. 6.