Holy Rosary Recognizes Respect Life Art Contest Winners

The Holy Rosary Parish community recognized and honored the winners of the Second Annual 2018 Respect Life Art Contest following the 9 a.m. Mass on Jan. 6. The parish Respect Life Committee organized the event, and Holy Rosary School art teacher Michelle Weisman helped the young artists prepare their works for the contest.

There were three categories based on age: including Kindergarten through second grade; third through fifth grade; and sixth through eighth grade.

Winners include:

Kindergarten-second grade: First place, Stella Raben; Second place, Amelia Schnur; and Third place, Harper Keown.

Third grade-fifth grade: First place, Mary Katherine Mitz; Second place, Anastasia Bonilla; and Third place, Milton Lopez.

Sixth grade-eighth grade: First place, Grace Chaumell; Second place, Claire Cashman; and Third place, Ryan Fuhrer.

This year’s theme is “Every Life: Cherished, Chosen, Sent.” In October 2018, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York wrote, “We are called and sent to be messengers of God’s love, treating one another as cherished and chosen by Him. In doing so, we help build a culture that respects all human life. The Body of Christ needs you. The world needs you.”

The student’s artwork is a beautiful reflection of the call of each of us to reflect Christ’s love.