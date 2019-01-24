Source Summit Retreat To Offer Fun, Faith-filled Weekend

If you’re searching for a renewed spirit and a closer relationship with Jesus, look no further than the Diocese of Evansville’s annual Source Summit Retreat.

Youth and young adults 13-24 years old are invited to spend a weekend at Reitz Memorial High School in Evansville from April 5-7. Cost is $45, according to the event website.

A one-day adult retreat is also offered and features many of the same speakers. The adult retreat is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at Annunciation Parish’s Christ the King Church in Evansville. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person, and includes a light lunch. Free childcare is available, but spots must be reserved in advance by emailing amdlash566@aol.com.

Source Summit is a Eucharistic-centered retreat answering the challenge of Pope Francis, which is, "We need to implore His grace daily, asking Him to open our cold hearts and shake up our lukewarm and superficial existence," according to the event website.

This year’s theme is “Behold Your Mother.”

The weekend’s activities include adoration, prayer, Mass, Rosary, games, skits, personal testimony and fellowship. Organizers said the workshop “sticks to the basics” and offers the chance for a personal encounter with Jesus.

“Over 100 volunteers come from all over our diocese to make this weekend happen connecting our young people in a very unique opportunity to grow together to strengthen our local church,” organizers said. “This is a fun and refreshing weekend that you won’t want to miss.”

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will present at the retreat. Other presenters include Father Agustino Miguel Torres, Director of Evangelization for the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal; Nic Davidson; Sister Teresa Immaculate, CSJ; and Gus Lloyd, a radio talk show host, author and anointed evangelist.

For more information or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org, email sourcesummit@evdio.org or call 812-453-1024.