St. John The Baptist Newburgh New House System To Create Sense Of Belonging

By

St. John the Baptist Newburgh students enjoy lunch before their first House meeting on Jan. 9. The Message photo by Megan Erbacher.

On the first day back to school after Christmas break, classes were canceled for St. John the Baptist Newburgh middle school students.

But Principal Elizabeth Flatt had a good reason.

Similar to what the fictional character Harry Potter experienced in J.K. Rowling’s popular book series, students in grades 6-8 were sorted into one of six houses on Jan. 3. And, just like in the fantasy novels, those houses are now the students’ living and learning communities.

The house-sorting ceremony was complete with a giant inflatable slide. As students slid down the blowup, Flatt announced which house they now belong to. Students were randomly selected from each grade level by Flatt so the houses consist of kids from all three grades.

During a two-day retreat, St. John the Baptist Newburgh middle school students had the chance to become acquainted with the new house system by eating lunch as a group, participating in team-building activities and creating a house crest or coat-of-arms.

The house names are in Greek or Latin, weaving in a faith component: Gratia is grace; Prex is prayer; Redimere or redeem; Salvare is to save; Sanctus is holy; and Substantia, meaning substance.

Each house has its own color, quote or motto, and prayer, and each group chose a local charity to promote and support. While each house has a middle school teacher advisor to offer support and guidance, houses are led by eighth grade students.

Middle school is a unique age, Flatt said, and she and her teachers wanted to find a meaningful way to motivate kids and reinforce good choices.

“We have the most awesome, innovative middle school team,” she said. “They took a seed and it blossomed.”

Now, every Wednesday there’s a 40-minute slot for weekly house meetings, led by eighth graders, to participate in activities and lessons. To build solidarity, students are allowed to wear their house shirt on Wednesdays.

Megan Wade, middle school science teacher and house Gratia advisor, said while it was a lot of work to create the house system, she is eager to see how students develop it.

“My eighth graders really stepped up for their first meeting. … A main reason for the houses is to get to know students on a deeper level,” Wade said.

Jenna Hochmeister, 6-7 grade language arts teacher and house Redimere advisor, sees the houses shift the school culture.

“Middle school is its own unique population of kids that need guidance and community,” Hochmeister said. “Overall, I think they’re embracing one another’s differences and accepting everyone.”

Hochmeister was pleased with her house’s first meeting. She was happy to sit back and watch the students become leaders.

Flatt is excited about the possibilities of the new house system.

“The houses are meant to embrace teamwork, sense of belonging, mixed grade-level interactions, relationship building, camaraderie and faith development,” she said.

Also like in Harry Potter, the Newburgh middle school houses will compete throughout the school year by earning points for various activities.

“Students love to be competitive,” Wade said. “I love watching them slowly build our pride. That’s neat to witness.”

This year St. John the Baptist Newburgh became a Leader in Me school, so educators are striving to find time to focus on leadership activities including teaching the 7 Habits the school is embracing as part of that program.

It’s not a new idea, Flatt admitted, because other local schools and schools around the country have incorporated a house-type system. It’s a way to think outside the normal box of education, she said.

“And just to expand upon their social-emotional development,” she said. “In schools we spend so much of our time on the academics, educating the whole child concept is so important and this gives us the opportunity to really make that a priority.”

Editor's note: Students in the photo accompanying this story include Lyla Wischer, frontleft, Marilyn Cox, middle left, Rachel Amaya, back left; MacKensey Clark, frontright; Christopher Hocking, Kaleb Beatty, Nick Terry and William Greif.