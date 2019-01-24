Heritage Federal Credit Union Sponsors Catholic Charities' Boots4Work Program

By Special To The Message

In 2015, while conducting due diligence on another program idea, Catholic Charities staff members became aware that many individuals turn down job offers because they could not afford the work footwear required by employers. Within 60 days, the Boots4Work program was up and running!

Heritage Federal Credit Union was so impressed with the outcomes of the program that it will sponsor Boots4Work with a three-year, $15,000 funding commitment.

"This sponsorship allows Catholic Charities to continue to help individuals acquire self-sustaining employment, and reduce their need for financial assistance for utility and housing costs," says Sharon Burns, director of Catholic Charities. "We believe that employment allows individuals to build confidence, self-esteem and satisfaction in caring for their families. And, we can't thank Heritage Federal enough for showing their confidence in our programming with this support."

Boots4Work offers vouchers for steel-toed work boots for individuals who have been offered new employment requiring the footwear. Most recipients begin work within five days of visiting Catholic Charities. Vouchers are honored at Shoe Carnival, and Catholic Charities follows up with all recipients for up to one year of employment. Since July 2015, almost 500 vouchers for work boots have been provided to those seeking steady employment.

Individuals who have verified offers of new employment requiring steel-toed boots may call 812-423-5456 for an appointment.