Catholic Charities Receives $75,000 United Way Grant

By Special To The Message

Submitted photo

Editor's Note: Shown in the accompanying photo, during the presentation of the United Way Grant to Catholic Charities, are Mike Vogel, left, Catholic Charities Board of Advisors president; Annie Shackelford, Catholic Charities Coordinator of Office Operations; Tracy Gander, Catholic Charities Coordinator of Outreach Services; Amy Canterbury, CEO of United Way of Southwestern Indiana; and Sharon Burns, Director of Catholic Charities.

On Dec. 17th, 2018 – just 10 weeks after opening Handy Helpers Home Repair – the job-training program of Catholic Charities received a $75,000 grant from United Way of Southwest Indiana. Handy Helpers Home Repair is a job-training program owned and operated by Catholic Charities Diocese of Evansville. Through revenue-generating work and a customized case-management plan, at-risk employees gain work and life skills to enable them to acquire and maintain stable and self-sustaining employment.

The grant resulted from a competitive process in which more than 14 applications were received for the $100,000 Impact Grant focusing on increasing self-sufficiency through work and financial literacy. "The goal of the IMPACT Self-Sufficiency process is to make a significant impact in our communities in moving individuals and families toward self-sufficiency," says Amy Canterbury, CEO of United Way of Southwest Indiana. This RFP and funding process was open to both United Way Partner Agencies and non-United Way Partner Agencies.

UWSWI Impact Grant Committee Chairperson Matt Theby noted that the committee discussed in-depth the resources needed to impact individuals in one-to-one or very small group situations. "This program, while very resource intensive, also holds the potential for a very high social return on investment if the client/technicians are able to acquire and maintain long-term employment."

Sharon Burns, Director of Catholic Charities says, "The current team of technicians are increasingly busy providing our customers with basic repair and maintenance services. They have several repeat customers already (including Bishop-Emeritus Gerald A. Gettelfinger) and are ready to help you complete your “honey do" list and make your home operate more smoothly. Gary Kieffer, business manager of Handy Helpers, does a great job training and overseeing the technicians' client service."

For service or free estimates, call 812-913-9800.