'Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed'

By By Dr. Daryl C. Hagan, Diocese Of Evansville Superintendent Of Catholic Schools

Each year, I look forward to celebrating National Catholic Schools Week. As a diocese, we recognize the value of Catholic education and support our families and schools in educating our young people so they can reach their full potential. We acknowledge the vital role of parishes, pastors, administrators, faculty, staff and volunteers in this effort. Moreover, we celebrate our students as they are formed in the faith and acquire the skills needed for the 21st century.

The theme of our Jan. 27-Feb. 2 celebration is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” The theme encompasses the core products and values that can be found in Catholic schools across the country. Not only are we teaching students to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples and enriched citizens in our communities, educators are growing with them. In Catholic schools, we are all learners, servants and leaders. These shared qualities are what make Catholic schools work. They are what make Catholic schools succeed.

As a diocese, we have much to celebrate from our accomplishments during the first semester of school. We recognized Annunciation Catholic School Holy Spirit Campus for their Prayer/Science Community Garden and Washington Catholic Elementary Teacher Ms. Sandy Davis for her STEM work with students on Robotics. Both schools were recipients of the 2018 Catholic Educators Innovative Award in August. Academically, our students continue to score well above the state and national averages. St. Wendel and St. Philip were among the top performing schools with ISTEP . The Diocese of Evansville was in the top 10 school districts with combined scores on ISTEP . Thirteen schools implemented the Leader In Me with a generous donation from the Koch Foundation Excellence Grant. Most importantly, all 26 Catholic schools have focused on the Diocesan school theme, Lighting the World with HOPE. Our students, faculty, staff and families have generously given their time and talent this semester to live out their faith and help those who are in need.

Contact your local Catholic school and experience the planned events to celebrate National Catholic

Schools Week. It is a great opportunity for all of us to see what our students are accomplishing and thank the pastors, administrators, faculty, staff and volunteers who give so much of themselves to educate our children. Invite new families to our Come and See event scheduled for Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 5-7 pm (local time). Catholic schools are part of our future as a church and nation. May God bless our schools and all who contribute to the important work they do on behalf of the children of our parishes.

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will celebrate Catholic Schools Week Mass at 9:30 a.m. CST on Jan. 29 at Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville.