Around The Diocese For February 8

By

Happy Birthday!

Deacon William Brandle celebrates his birthday on Feb. 15. He serves St. James Parish in Haubstadt, Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Haubstadt and Holy Cross Parish in Fort Branch.

Tri-State Creation Care Conference is Feb. 9

Special to The Message

Tri-State Creation Care will hold its 4th Annual Creation Care Conference from 9 a.m. CST to Noon CST on Feb. 9 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Evansville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The theme of the conference is “Creating a New Future.” Rev. Fletcher Harper of Greenfaith will offer insights and inspiration on how people can help create a future that preserves all life on earth. The conference includes breakout sessions offering several workshops on creation care topics. The event is free and open to the public, but freewill offerings will be accepted.

For more information, email tristate.creation.care@gmail.com.