Bulletin Board For February 8

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

“A New Generation Remembers: A Unique Holocaust Exhibit,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. weekends, through Feb. 17, Temple Adath B’Nai Israel, Evansville; CYPRESS invites the community to view a powerful, creative learning experience around the Holocaust; visit www.cypressevansville.org for more information.

“My Parish Has Talent” 2019 Auditions, now through March 4, submit a video recorded act for the chance to perform at Marian Educational Outreach’s annual gala, 5 p.m., April 6, St. Vincent Manor, Evansville; auditions open to students in grades 8-12, college students and adults; performers will compete for $500 first prize or $250 for 2nd and 3rd place; for more information, visit www.meoforkids.org.

“An Afternoon of Remembrance,” 2-4 p.m., Feb. 10, Temple Adath B’Nai Israel, Evansville; Holocaust survivor Fred Gross will speak; reception and book signing immediately after; visit www.cypressevansville.org for more information.

Euchre Sunday, 1 p.m.,2nd Sunday each month, All Saints, Cannelburg; $5 per player; prize money will be determined based upon attendance; for information, contact Mike Morris, 812-486-8332.

Mission featuring Mike Patin, 6:30-8 p.m., Feb. 11, 12 and 13, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; free and open to the public; special presentation for those who are unable to attend the Mission, 1 p.m., Feb. 11, in the church; Mike Patin is a husband, dad and self-proclaimed “Faith Horticulturalist;” for more information, call 812-490-1000.

“The Real Sister Act: Black Catholic Sisters in the United States,” 7 p.m., Feb. 12, St. Bede Theater, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; annual Black History lecture presented by Dr. Shannen Dee Williams, Villanova University assistant professor of history; free and open to the public; for more information, call 812-357-6501.

Taizé Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., second Tuesday each month, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; all faiths invited to “Be Light,” hour-long service of prayer, music, silent and spoken prayer; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., 2nd Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 1-800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Twilight Presentations, 6-7:30 p.m., second Wednesday each month, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Ky.; the Ursuline Sisters offer a new monthly dinner program to be presented by a priest or deacon; cost $20, includes dinner; to register, call 270-229-0206 or online at www.ursulinesmsj.org/conference-retreat-center/retreats-and-programs.

Fine Art Prints Exhibit, through Feb. 14, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; Bloomington, Ind., artist Elizabeth Busey’s exhibit “Rhythm of All Things” on display; free and open to the public; advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing; for library hours, call 812-357-6401 or www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Sisters of Providence Annual Winter Used Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15-18, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardback and paperback books; genres include gardening, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history and children; freewill donations accepted; for information, call 812-535-2947.

Vienna Boys Choir, 6 p.m., March 2, Victory Theatre, Evansville; tickets start at $29; purchase tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office, or online at www.victorytheatre.com.

Big Bingo, 3:30 p.m., March 17, Old National Events Plaza, Evansville; dinner at 4:30 p.m., Big Bingo at 6 p.m.; ticket includes dinner, beverages and Big Bingo game cards; 20 games with pots up to $1,000; half pots; pull tabs; basket auction; proceeds benefit Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools; for more information, call 812-303-0006 or visit www.bigbingo.org.

St. Andrew School Mega Raffle, 6-10 p.m., April 7, main drawing, Murphysboro Knights of Columbus Hall, Murphysboro, Ill.; grand prize $100,000; early drawings on Feb. 8 and March 8; more than 40 prizes awarded; tickets $100 each; to purchase tickets, call 1-866-862-7282; more information, email megaraffle@sasmboro.org.

SWIRCA Parkinson's Exercise Program, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, SWIRCA Activity Center, Evansville; exercise chair; emphasizes motor and cognitive skills; for anyone with Parkinson’s disease and caretakers; no skill level required; call 812-492-7435 for class fee and registration.

Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools Tradition Lottery, 12 monthly drawings, 4 winners each month, prizes valued from $500 to $10,000; tickets $100 each; for information, visit www.Traditionlottery.org or call 812-474-2943.

St. Martin I Parish 52-week Cash Raffle, weekly drawing for $500 prize; tickets $52 each; for information, call 812-649-4811.

Teen Volunteer Program, various days and times, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; teens ages 12-18 are invited to share their time and talent with the retired Sisters; activities include games, exercise, baking, attending Mass and more; for schedule of dates, times and registration details, contact Sister Joni at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.

Class Reunions

St. Francis Xavier School Reunion, 4 p.m., March 16, St. Francis Xavier Cafeteria, Poseyville; event starts with 4 p.m. Mass, followed by a meal and fellowship; RSVP with your name and number of people attending by March 1; call or text Jackie Bender at 812-457-5407 or Marilyn Hirsch at 812-483-5811.

Dinners/Breakfasts

Valentine Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Feb. 10, St. Wendel School Cafetorium, Wadesville; menu includes sausage, pancakes or French toast casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit cup and beverage; adults $6, children ages 5-12 $3, kids four years and under eat free; Lucky Heart Draw; sponsored by St. Wendel Ladies’ Club.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 17, 107 S. Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken and fixings, dessert; dine in or carry out; adults $10, children 10 years and younger $5.

Steak Dinner and Dance, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Feb. 23, Ryves Hall, St. Agnes Campus, St. Boniface Parish, Evansville; St. Boniface Parish Men’s Club annual event; cost $20 per person; beer and wine available with $5 wrist band; for more information or to buy tickets, call 812-423-1721.

St. Joseph School PTO Shamrock Shindig, 6:30 p.m., March 2, St. Joseph School, Vanderburgh County; doors open 5:45 p.m.; dinner, dance and silent auction; $500 elimination dance; live music by Troy Miller; cost $35; call 812-499-1699 for tickets.

Holy Cross Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., March 3, Holy Cross School Cafeteria, Fort Branch; adults $10; children $5; carry-out available; future 2019 dates include April 3 and Oct. 6.

Fundraisers

St. James Family Game Day, formerly known as Card Party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 10, Madden Hall, St. James School, Haubstadt; games, Chinese auction, raffle, bake sale, Kid’s corner; admission $6, includes lunch; for reservations, call Carrie Kissel at 812-306-5947.

Mother 2 Mother Spring/Summer Consignment Sale, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 16, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; closes briefly from 10:30-11 a.m. to allow certain items to be marked half price; no children younger than 12 allowed; no strollers or car seats; infants may be worn in soft carriers; admission $1; for more information, call 812-490-1000.

Marriage

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

Annual Lenten Day of Recollection, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., March 9, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, Seton Residence, Evansville; Father David Nunning will serve as spiritual director; all welcome; cost $10; breakfast and dinner provided; RSVP by March 4 at 812-423-7842.

“Peace in the Mourning,” March 23-24, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; a Christ-focused healing retreat for widows of any age, circumstance and faith; to register, call Kathy Burton at 812-630-0603 or email kmbccrn1@gmail.com.

Weekend Retreat at Gethsemani Trappist Monastery, May 4-6, Abbey of Gethsemani, Trappist, Ky.; talks by Retreat Master and watch Thomas Merton videos; Thomas Merton was a famous Trappist monk and spiritual author; for more information, call 812-490-1000.

Spiritual Growth

“Greetings in the Name of our Lord Jesus Christ,” praise and worship, 3:30 p.m., Healing Mass, 4 p.m., Feb. 17, St. Mary, Huntingburg; celebrant Father John Judie; for information, call John Bennett at 812-544-2239 or visit www.evansvillecharismaticrenewal.org.

“Becoming Who You Already Are” with Thomas Merton, 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., 8-week Lenten program on Tuesdays from Feb. 26 - April 16, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; discussion led by Father Henry Kuykendall in church basement; cost $10; to register, call 812-490-1000.

Faith Day 2019, 8:30 a.m.-noon, March 9, Good Shepherd, Evansville; “Poverty: A Journey with Those in Need” explores the reality of poverty in our midst; keynote speaker Father Alex Zenthoefer; special guest Emily Baxter; sponsored by Annunciation, Good Shepherd, Holy Rosary and St. Benedict parishes.

Vocations

“Hospitality,” Noon-2 p.m., Feb. 16, St. Gertrude Hall, Monastery of Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand; presented by Oblate Theresa Bauer; for more information, call Benedictine Sister Brenda Engleman at 812-367-1411 ext. 2827.

Workshops

Video Series: The Life and Spirituality of Thomas Merton, 1-2 p.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 12 and 19, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; video titles are: “Soul Searching, The Journey of Thomas Merton;” “The Intimate Merton — His Life and his Journals;” “The Many Stories and Last Days of Thomas Merton;” to register, call 812-490-1999.

Sundays at the Woods: An Afternoon of Art, 2-4 p.m., Feb. 17, meet in Providence Spirituality and Conference Center lobby, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; view art created by sister artists and others; no cost, but donations welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Youth and Young Adults

Teens Encounter Christ, Feb. 16-18, St. Mary, Ireland; three-day retreat for youth and adults searching for goals, acceptance and meaning; future dates planned for July and November; applications online at www.switec.org.

Annual Boy Scout/Venturing Retreat, March 1-3, Catholic Center, Evansville; call Joe Dickinson to register at 812-853-3278 or email joerdickinson@gmail.com.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI Campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28; no Mass Mar. 31.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI Campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting,6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration,8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17; no meetings Mar. 6.