Expectation Versus Desire

By Irene Moschner, Special To The Message

Submitted photo courtesy of St. Vincent Early Learning Center

I always enjoy serving on the committee that plans the annual Christmas party at the Diocese of Evansville Catholic Center. We have a wonderful group of people who work hard all year long and are willing to go above and beyond to get the job done. More importantly, they are also people who have generous hearts and a desire to share what they have with those who are less fortunate. So naturally, a big component of our celebration is a service project.

This year we chose to help the teachers at St. Vincent Early Learning Center in Evansville. We wanted to stock their classrooms with necessary, useful, fun and exciting items for the kids to use all year long. As we discussed what we “thought” they would need we came up with a list that included crayons, paints, coloring books, first-reader books, mittens, hats, colored paper, small toys, diapers – you get the idea.

We reached out to Kim Mulfinger, Executive Director of St. Vincent Early Learning Center. She and the teachers were very excited and happily provided us with their wish lists: Pine cones, yarn, curtain rods, hammers, screwdrivers, binoculars, kitchen utensils, full-size pots and pans, umbrellas, scrap wood, picture frames, a drill – obviously not what we expected. Maybe, like us, you are blown away by the list!

Suddenly everyone in the office got enthused, going through closets, tool boxes, garages and heading to the store to shop. With the generosity of so many, we were able to get everything on the lists and more.

Now, we see the smiles and laughter on the faces of the children as they prepare to build bird houses to take home to their families this spring! The joy of the Christmas season really can last all year long!

“In every way I have shown you that by hard work of that sort we must help the weak, and keep in mind the words of the Lord Jesus who himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive’” (Acts 20:35).

Moschner is Director of Philanthropy for the Catholic Foundation of Southwest Indiana.