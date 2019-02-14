Around The Diocese For February 15

Happy Birthday!

Rachel Wright, Parish Catechetical Leader at St. Mary Parish in Huntingburg, celebrates her birthday on Feb. 21.

Kacie Klem, Parish Catechetical Leader at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand, celebrates her birthday on Feb. 22.

Melba Wilderman, Assistant Principal at Mater Dei High School in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on Feb. 25.

Saint Meinrad Day of Service planned for Evansville

The Saint Meinrad Alumni Association is hosting its sixth annual Saint Meinrad Day of Service on Saturday, March 9, in 11 cities. In Evansville, the event will be held at St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, 1328 Lincoln Avenue.

The Day of Service is an opportunity for Saint Meinrad alumni, oblates, friends and others to serve their communities – a chance to pray together, socialize together and encourage each other while giving their time and talent to help others.

The event at St. Benedict Cathedral will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. Work will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and at City of Evansville Parks, with a break for lunch around noon. Work will resume at 12:30 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. Dr. Darren Sroufe will be coordinating the service project.

There is no cost to participate, and each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt and lunch, courtesy of the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association.You need not be an alumnus of Saint Meinrad to participate.

Volunteers are asked to register by March 1 to ensure an accurate count for lunch and t-shirts.

For more details or to register, visit http://alumni.saintmeinrad.edu/dayofservice or call the Alumni Office at (800) 682-0988.