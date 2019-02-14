Holy Rosary Parish Completes Sale Of Nativity Property To Boeke Road Baptist Church

By Special To The Message

On Jan. 31, Holy Rosary Parish in Evansville closed on the sale of the former Nativity Church and adjacent property on Pollack Avenue to Boeke Road Baptist Church. Bishop Joseph M. Siegel issued a Decree of Alienation to enable the transfer on Jan. 29.

Nativity Parish merged with Holy Rosary Parish in July 2016 to form the new Holy Rosary Parish. Weekend Masses at Nativity concluded on April 3, 2016.

“Last year at this time, the Holy Rosary Parish Council and Finance Commission determined that it was no longer financially prudent to continue to maintain the Nativity Campus,” said Father Bernie Etienne, pastor of Holy Rosary. “Last summer, Holy Rosary petitioned and was granted permission from Bishop Siegel to relegate Nativity Church for secular but not sacred use. This paved the way for us to engage the services of a realtor and place the property on the market.”

Father Etienne said that three different groups expressed interest in the property, and Holy Rosary requested final offers from each in late November 2018. “Boeke Road Baptist Church emerged as the strongest bidder,” he said.

Father Etienne explained that on Jan. 31, Holy Rosary concluded the transfer of the Nativity Campus to Boeke Road Baptist Church. “Boeke Road Baptist Church has had a footprint in south east Evansville for more than 45 years and was in need of a larger campus,” he said. “The Nativity site was perfect for their needs, and the congregation went through a remarkable discernment process that led to approval by the entire membership to make the move. They are very excited about continuing their ministry on Pollack Avenue.”