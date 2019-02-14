Bishop Celebrates Mass For Confirmation Candidates

The liturgical ensemble Resurrexit, top left, leads the opening song as Bishop Joseph M. Siegel celebrates Mass during the Feb. 9 Confirmation Spectacular at St. Joseph Parish in Jasper. St. Joseph Pastor Father Ray Brenner concelebrated.

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel celebrated Mass on Feb. 9 during the Diocese of Evansville’s 2019 Confirmation Spectacular at St. Joseph Parish in Jasper. More than 220 young adults from across the diocese attended and participated in the event, and the bishops’ message to them was succinct.

He asked them to clear away whatever distracts them from Jesus. Referring to the Mass readings, Bishop Siegel noted that Isaiah (first reading), Paul (second reading) and Peter (Gospel reading) considered themselves sinful and unworthy of God’s call. He told the young adults that listening to God’s unique call (to each of them) will take away their sin and turn their lives around.

The key, he said – and one that is more difficult than ever in today’s “noisy” world – is to spend time in quiet and listen for the voice of the Lord. Bishop Siegel told the candidates that Jesus continues to call all of us to be witnesses, and he gives each of us a particular mission through our vocation, whatever that might be.

He noted that quiet time spent listening for God’s call might feel uncomfortable at times, but we have to clear away all the distractions. “Do not be afraid,” he said, because when we say yes to God’s call, his grace will work in us. The key is to hear God’s voice and have his presence in our lives.

Bishop Siegel concelebrated Mass with Father Ray Brenner, pastor or of St. Joseph Parish and Dean of the Diocese of Evansville’s East Deanery. Deacon Dan DeCastra of Evansville’s Good Shepherd Parish assisted, Seminarian Martin Estrada served as Crucifer and Diocesan Director of Worship Matt Miller served as emcee.

Well-known Catholic speaker Katie Prejean McGrady delivered the keynote address to open the Confirmation Spectacular and the closing presentation before Mass. Between her presentations, the candidates spent time in breakout sessions on discipleship and the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

The Message photo by Tim Lilley