Around The Diocese For February 22

By

Happy Birthday!

Father Ralph Schipp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 2.

St. Meinrad K of C plans Holy Hour, men’s Lenten retreat

The Knights of Columbus Council at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, Indiana, is hosting two events this Lent.

On Sunday, March 10, the Council will present a holy hour for vocations at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda. It will begin at 4 p.m. Central Time, followed by dinner in the parish hall.

The second event is the annual Lenten men’s retreat, which will take place at Saint Meinrad Archabbey from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time on March 16.

There is no cost for the retreat, and lunch will be provided. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event. A Mass of Anticipation will be celebrated at 4 p.m.

The theme for this year’s retreat is “The Church in Crisis: How Will You Respond?” The season of Lent affords an opportunity to focus our lives on repentance and conversion. The recent scandals plaguing the Catholic Church illustrate the need for personal conversion at all levels in the church.

Despite the scandals, hope remains. The retreat speakers will invite you to explore the reasons for this hope and to answer the call of conversion in this season of Lent.

To attend the retreat, please RSVP to Paul Flesher at pflesher@saintmeinrad.edu or (785) 656-3121 by March 13.