Investigation Into Allegations Involving Father Dave Fleck Continues

By The Message Staff

At this time, the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Father Dave Fleck continues. On Sept. 8, 2018, the Diocese of Evansville placed Father Fleck on administrative leave, which continues, pending the investigation’s completion. While on leave, he is prohibited from all public ministry.

The diocese reported the allegations to civil authorities and notified the Diocesan Review Board.

Father Fleck has served in the following parishes and schools: Mater Dei High School, Evansville; Rivet High School, Vincennes; Corpus Christi, Evansville; St. Joseph, Evansville; Sacred Heart, Vincennes; Sts. Peter and Paul, Petersburg; St. Peter, Montgomery, with missions at St. Michael the Archangel and St. Patrick; Blessed Sacrament, Oakland City; St. Philip, Posey County; St. John the Baptist, Vincennes; St. Vincent de Paul, Vincennes; St. Thomas, Vincennes; St. Philip Neri, Bicknell; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes; and St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes. He also resided at St. James, Haubstadt. During his service as Director of Vocations, Father Fleck served at the Outpost Vocations Camp in Spencer County.