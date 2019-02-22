Diocesan Review Board Reviewing Allegations Against The Late Father Raymond Kuper

By The Message Staff

The Review Board of the Diocese of Evansville is reviewing allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by the late Father Raymond Kuper, who died in 2012. The allegations became public on Feb. 13 during testimony in the Indiana Senate Judiciary Committee. The diocese reported the allegations to civil authorities immediately after receiving them in August 2018.

Father Kuper served in the following parishes and schools: St. Ferdinand High School, Ferdinand; Rex Mundi High School, Evansville; St. Ferdinand Parish, Ferdinand; St. Theresa Parish, Evansville; Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville; Christ the King Parish, Evansville; St. Bernard Parish, Rockport; St. Agnes Parish, Evansville; and Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville. He also served as superintendent of Evansville-area schools, diocesan superintendent of schools and director of Catholic education.