List Of Credible Allegations Against Clergy

By Special To The Message

In late September 2018, in response to the request of clergy abuse victims and their families, Bishop Joseph M. Siegel announced that the Diocese of Evansville would collect and release the names of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors. The Diocese’s hope is that the listing of these priests will help in the process of healing for those who have been affected by clergy sexual abuse and help to keep minors safe.

Along with compiling the names that have been published in The Message in previous years, the Diocese contracted a private investigator (Mark C. Mabrey & Associates, Inc. of Evansville) to review records dating to its founding in 1944. The record review began in early October and ended in mid-December 2018. In August 2018, the auditors that oversee diocesan compliance with the guidelines of the U.S. Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People recommended the record review.

The following list of clergy is based on the review of records and the recommendations of current and previous Diocesan Review Board members. The current Review Board consists of six lay persons and one priest. Current and past members of the Board hold or have held positions in mental health counseling, clinical psychology, the practice of law, the medical field, and law enforcement, including specialty in areas of child physical and sexual abuse.

A credible claim is one for which, following a review of information, the Review Board determined as believable and plausible, and the Bishop accepted as credible; or the priest admitted to or acknowledged.

Finally, every allegation of child abuse must be reported to Child Protective Services, an agency of Indiana state government. Local law enforcement may also be contacted. In the event of an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor (a person under 18) by any diocesan personnel, report the allegation to authorities, and inform the Victim Assistance Coordinator for the diocese (Toll-free: 866-200-3004; Local: 812-490-9565). Sexual abuse of a person who habitually has only the imperfect use of reason is to be considered equivalent to a minor.

*************************************************************************

These diocesan priests have allegations determined to be credible of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor or person who habitually has only the imperfect use of reason, which the U.S. Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People considers equivalent to a minor: Michael Allen, John Breidenbach, Joseph Clauss, James Clements, Wilfred Englert, Mark Kurzendoerfer, Arthur Mergen, Othmar Schroeder, Richard Wildeman. A credible claim is one for which, following a review of available information, the Review Board determined as believable and plausible, and the Bishop accepted as credible; or the priest admitted to or acknowledged. Here are additional details:





Michael Allen

Year of birth: 1944

Date of priestly ordination: June 5, 1971

Number of credible allegations: 1; Admitted

Action taken: Not in public ministry, July 2002

Places Served:

Associate Pastor, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Haubstadt, June 29, 1971

Summer Ministry Program Director, December 6, 1972

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Princeton, June 14, 1974

Associate Pastor, St. John the Baptist Church, Vincennes, August 21, 1975

Teacher, Rivet High School, Vincennes, August 21, 1975

Administrator, St. Patrick, Corning, January 13, 1976

Administrator, All Saints, Cannelburg, January 13, 1976

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Jasper, August 1, 1979

Associate Pastor, St. Simon Church, Washington, July 29, 1980

Pastor, St. Mary Church, Washington, August 10, 1981

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Jasper, August 3, 1982

Military service, Assigned outside the diocese, September 21, 1984

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Jasper, June 5, 1995

Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Evansville, March 3, 1999

Pastor, St. Theresa Church, Evansville, March 3, 1999

Pastor, St. Celestine Church, Celestine, June 27, 2001

Not in public ministry, July 2002

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

John Breidenbach

Year of birth: 1959

Date of priestly ordination: August 21, 1987

Number of credible allegations: 1; This diocesan priest admitted and self-disclosed sexual abuse of minors that occurred prior to his ordination as a deacon.

Action taken: Not in public ministry, March 14, 2014

Places served:

Associate Pastor, St. John the Baptist Church, Vincennes, September 4, 1987

Associate Pastor, Holy Family Church, Jasper, June 27, 1990

Diocesan Vocation Team, February 26, 1992

Associate Pastor, Resurrection Church, Evansville, September 23, 1992

Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Evansville, August 11, 1993

Pastor, Corpus Christi Church, Evansville, November 10, 1993

Sacramental Minister, Holy Trinity Church, Evansville, November 11, 1998

Associate Pastor, Holy Rosary Church, Evansville, August 18, 1999 with residence at Villa Maria on Lincoln Avenue next to Memorial High School

Associate Pastor, St. John Church, Newburgh, June 18, 2003

Pastor, Precious Blood Church, Jasper, June 9, 2004

Sacramental Minister, St. Mary Church, Ireland, January 27, 2010

Sacramental Minister, Resurrection Church, Evansville, May 28, 2010

Sacramental Minister, St. Theresa Church, Evansville, September 8, 2010

Not in public ministry, March 14, 2014

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

Joseph Clauss

Year of birth: 1930

Date of priestly ordination: May 26, 1956

Number of credible allegations: 10; Admitted to at least one allegation

Action taken: Removed from public ministry, July 6, 1992; deceased October 11, 2003

Places Served:

Associate Pastor, St. Mary Church, Washington, June 8, 1956

Associate Pastor, Holy Spirit Church, Evansville, August 18, 1959

Teacher, Memorial High School, Evansville, August 18, 1959

Residence at St. Joseph Church, Vanderburgh County, August 21, 1964

Residence at St. Boniface Church, Evansville, August 13, 1965

Residence at Good Shepherd Church, Evansville, February 19, 1966

Pastor, St. Patrick Church, Corning, August 18, 1966

Superintendent, St. John High School, Loogootee, August 25, 1967

Pastor, St. Mary – Barr Township; also St. Michael Mission, August 25, 1967

Superintendent, Washington Catholic High School, June 6, 1969

Administrator, St. Patrick, Corning, June 27, 1969

Pastor, Resurrection Church, Evansville, June 3, 1975

Pastor, St. Peter Church, Montgomery; also St. Patrick and St. Michael Missions, November 3, 1986

Administrative Leave, December 29, 1990

Removed from public ministry, July 6, 1992

Deceased October 11, 2003

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

James Clements

Year of birth: 1928

Date of priestly ordination: June 12, 1954

Number of credible allegations: 1; Admitted

Action taken: Dispensed from the clerical state, April 18, 1977; deceased, December 21, 1996

Places served:

Associate Pastor, St. Wendel Church, St. Wendel, August 20, 1954

Associate Pastor, Sacred Heart Church, Vincennes, July 29, 1955

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Evansville, August 18, 1959

Associate Pastor, St. Mary Church, Washington, August 17, 1962

Pastor, Blessed Sacrament Church, Oakland City, May 29, 1964

Associate Pastor, Good Shepherd Church, July 13, 1972

Medical leave, April 18, 1974

Dispensed from the clerical state, April 18, 1977

Deceased, December 21, 1996

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

Wilfred Englert

Year of birth: 1952

Date of priestly ordination: May 9, 1986

Number of credible allegations: 1; Admitted

Action taken: Removed from public ministry, July 26, 2005; convicted of sexual battery, October 3, 2006; served prison sentence; released from incarceration, January 15, 2008; dispensed from the clerical state, October 1, 2009

Places Served:

Associate Pastor, St. John the Baptist, Vincennes, June 20, 1986

Associate Pastor, Holy Family Church, Jasper, July 14, 1987

Associate Pastor, St. John Church, Newburgh, June 27, 1990

Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Evansville, November 10, 1993

Associate Pastor, Holy Rosary Church, Evansville, November 1, 1999

Associate Pastor, St. Agnes Church, Evansville, April 6, 2000

Pastor, St. Raphael Church, June 21, 2000

Administrator, St. Celestine Church, August 28, 2002

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Jasper, January 28, 2004

Removed from public ministry, July 26, 2005

Convicted of sexual battery, October 3, 2006; served prison sentence; released from incarceration, January 15, 2008

Dispensed from the clerical state, October 1, 2009

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

Mark Kurzendoerfer

Year of birth: 1955

Date of priestly ordination: May 8, 1981

Number of credible allegations: 4; Admitted to two allegations

Action taken: Removed from public ministry, July 2, 2002; dispensed from the clerical state, November 1, 2009

Places Served:

Administrator, St. Mary Church, Sullivan, June 1, 1981

Associate Pastor, St. Simon Church, Washington, July 1, 1981

Teacher, Washington Catholic, Washington, July 1, 1981

Residence, Faculty House on Lincoln Ave., Evansville, June 11, 1984

Teacher, Mater Dei High School, Evansville, June 11, 1984

Administrator, Holy Angels Church, New Harmony, July 1, 1986

Diocesan Vocation Board, December 10, 1989

Diocesan Vocation Team, February 26, 1992

Sacramental Minister, St. Thomas Church, Vincennes, October 1, 1995

Associate Pastor, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Haubstadt, and assisting at St. Joseph, Princeton, Blessed Sacrament, Oakland City, July 16, 1999

Removed from public ministry, July 2, 2002

Dispensed from the clerical state , November 1, 2009

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

Arthur Mergen

Year of birth: 1941

Date of priestly ordination: June 4, 1976

Number of credible allegations: 2

Action taken: In 1988, left the Diocese of Evansville without the Bishop’s permission; deceased, December 14, 1994

Places served:

Associate Pastor, Sacred Heart Church, Vincennes, June 24, 1976

Associate Pastor, St. John the Baptist Church, Vincennes, July 1, 1977

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Jasper, July 1, 1981

Pastor, St. Peter Church, Montgomery; Administrator, St. Michael’s, Daviess County, September 1, 1981

Administrator, St. Patrick, Corning, July 1, 1984

Pastor, Holy Cross Church, Fort Branch, July 1, 1986

Pastor, St. Mary Church, Washington, June 16, 1988; Relieved of duties on August 17, 1988 and took up residence at St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes

In 1988, left the Diocese of Evansville without the Bishop’s permission

Deceased December 14, 1994

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

Othmar Schroeder

Year of birth: 1914

Date of priestly ordination: June 7, 1938 for the Diocese of Indianapolis

Number of credible allegations: 18

Action taken: Priest deceased on February 16, 1988, before abuse was reported

Places served:

Associate Pastor, St. Lawrence Church, Lawrenceburg , September 3, 1938

Associate Pastor, St. Clement Church, Boonville, June 12, 1940

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Jasper, June 18, 1942

Incardinated into the Diocese of Evansville upon its establishment, 1944

Ministry to Boy Scouts, 1940s-1960s

Pastor, Holy Family Church, Jasper, May 29, 1947

Committee on Discipline, Magister Noster School, Evansville, August 23, 1965

Pastor, Sacred Heart Church, Schnellville, June 17, 1975

Deceased February 16, 1988

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

Richard Wildeman

Year of birth: 1951

Date of priestly ordination: May 13, 1977

Number of credible allegations: 1; Admitted

Action taken: Left active ministry, May 28, 2002; dispensed from the clerical state, August 17, 2007

Places served:

Associate Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Jasper, June 15, 1977

Associate Pastor, St. John Church, Newburgh, September 1, 1977

Associate Pastor, St. Matthew Church, Mt. Vernon, July 6, 1979

Chaplain, Boy Scouts, August 22, 1979

Residence, Faculty House on Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, June 1, 1980

Diocesan Director, Youth Ministry, June 1, 1980

Weekend assistance, Corpus Christi Church, Evansville, June 1, 1980

Weekend assistance, St. Clement Church, Boonville, August 10, 1981

Associate Pastor, Holy Family Church, Jasper, August 3, 1982

Pastor, St. Mary Church, Sullivan, June 1, 1987

Administrator, St. Joan of Arc Church, Jasonville, June 1, 1987

Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Vanderburgh County, July 10, 1991

Granted permission for ministry in Haiti, June 1, 2000

Left active ministry, May 28, 2002

Dispensed from the clerical state , August 17, 2007

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

*************************************************************************

*************************************************************************

This diocesan priest pled guilty to receiving child pornography: Jean Vogler. Here are additional details:

Jean Vogler

Year of birth: 1945

Date of priestly ordination: February 28, 1970

Action taken: This priest was charged and convicted in 1996 in the U.S. District Court for Southern Indiana of Receiving Child Pornography and sentenced to 366 days in federal prison. The priest was reinstated to active ministry in 1999 and retired on September 2, 2011. Not in public ministry, February 19, 2019

Places served:

Associate Pastor, St. Theresa Church, Evansville, August 22, 1970

Associate Pastor, Christ the King Church, Evansville, August 1, 1972

Teacher, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville, September 1, 1975

Weekend Assistance, St. James Church, Haubstadt, September 1, 1975

Pastor, Holy Redeemer Church, Evansville, July 15, 1980

Pastor, St. Mary Church, Sullivan, July 18, 1986

Administrator, St. Joan of Arc Church, Jasonville, July 18, 1986

Pastor, St. Boniface Church, Evansville, June 1, 1987

Pastor, Holy Rosary Church, Evansville, June 27, 1990

Residence at Villa Maria on Lincoln Avenue next to Memorial High School, 1998

Appointed as chaplain of St. Mary’s Medical Center, Evansville, June 3, 1998 (appointment withdrawn before it became effective)

Associate Pastor, Holy Trinity Church, Evansville, April 28, 1999

Residence at Villa Maria on Lincoln Avenue next to Memorial High School, September 2004

Sacramental Minister, St. Joseph Church, Evansville, September 5, 2007

Retired September 2, 2011

Not in public ministry, February 19, 2019

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

*************************************************************************

*************************************************************************

These religious order priests that performed ministry in the Diocese of Evansville have allegations determined to be credible of at least one act of sexual abuse of a minor that occurred when the priests were serving in the Diocese of Evansville: Warren Heitz, O.S.B., Robert Woerdeman, O.S.B. Here are additional details:

Warren Heitz, O.S. B.

Year of birth: 1940

Date of priestly ordination: May 1, 1966

Religious order: Benedictine monk, O.S.B.

Number of credible allegations: 2. One allegation first reported to St. Meinrad Archabbey; allegations determined credible by the St. Meinrad Archabbey Review Board

Action taken: St. Meinrad Archabbey has informed the diocese that this priest was removed from public ministry in 2002

Places served in the Diocese of Evansville:

Associate Pastor, St. Mary Church, Huntingburg, January 10, 1973

Associate Pastor, St. Benedict Church, Evansville, August 23, 1977

Administrator, St. John Chrysostom Church, New Boston, July 8, 1987

St. Meinrad Archabbey has informed the diocese that this priest was removed from public ministry in 2002

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

Robert Woerdeman, O.S.B.

Year of birth: 1928

Date of priestly ordination: May 3, 1954

Religious order: Benedictine monk, O.S.B.

Number of credible allegations: 1. Allegation first reported to St. Meinrad Archabbey; determined credible by the St. Meinrad Archabbey Review Board

Action taken: St. Meinrad Archabbey has informed the diocese that this priest was dispensed from his vows and laicized in 1975 and died in 2005

Places served in the Diocese of Evansville:

St. Benedict Church, Evansville, August 1960

St. Meinrad Archabbey has informed the diocese that this priest was dispensed from his vows and laicized in 1975 and died in 2005

Date posted as part of this list: February 22, 2019

*************************************************************************

*************************************************************************

The list above will be updated if new credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor are determined.

2/22/19: Last revised