Around The Diocese For March 1

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Richard Grannan, retired, celebrates his birthday on March 8.

Deacon Thomas Cervone of Holy Redeemer Parish celebrates his birthday on March 10.

Deacon David Cook, retired, celebrates his birthday on March 11.

Father David Martin, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 12.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Joseph Kane, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 11, 1967.

Students receive ministry of acolyte and ministry of lector at Saint Meinrad

Diocese of Evansville seminarian Garrett D. Braun was among 13 priesthood students from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad who received the ministry of acolyte on Feb. 14 in the Seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester installed the acolytes. Joining Bruan were Benedictine Brothers Cajetan Agouvi and Justin Dodzi Ayanou, Abbaye de L'Ascension, Togo; Shawn W. Bohac, Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky; Alexander M. Crow, Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama; David A. Gagnon, Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire; Benedictine Brother Simon Herrmann, Saint Meinrad Archabbey; Brian M. McCaffrey, Diocese of Salina, Kansas; Minh Quan Nguyen and Dinh Loi Pham, Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky; Callixte Senani, Diocese of Gikongoro, Rwanda; Joshua M. Votruba, Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Linh Xuan Vu, Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

An acolyte assists a deacon or priest, primarily in the celebration of Mass. He attends to the needs of the altar and may distribute Communion as an auxiliary minister. He also may be entrusted with the public veneration of the Blessed Sacrament, but does not give the Benediction, which is reserved for a priest or deacon.

Thirteen priesthood students from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad received the ministry of lector on Feb. 14, in the Seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester, New Hammpshire, installed the lectors.

Seminarians receiving the ministry include Gregory S. Caldwell, Diocese of Burlington, Vermont; Cristian Castro-Zuluaga, Diocese of Amarillo, Texas; Luke P. Friess, Diocese of Salina, Kansas; Benjamin R. Horn, Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky; Dustin S. Hungerford and Conor H. Wellman, Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky; Mark S. Miller, Diocese of Crookston, Minnesota; Chukwunonso Chidera Ohanaka, Diocese of Nashville, Tennessee; Matthew R. Perronie, Archdiocese of Indianapolis; Zachary D. Samples, Diocese of Springfield, Illinois; Benedictine Brothers Nathaniel Szidik, Kolbe Wolniakowski, Saint Meinrad Archabbey; and Roarke J. Traynor, Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire.

The ministry of lector is conferred upon those who prepare and proclaim readings from Scripture at Mass and other liturgical celebrations. A lector also may recite psalms between the readings and present the intentions for the general intercessions.