Bulletin Board For March 1.

General Interest

Crosses for Sale; handcrafted crosses made from the pew wood from St. Benedict Cathedral; each cross is 9.5” by 17”; cost $25; made by Jim Scheu of DustyWood Woodworking; purchase at St. Benedict Parish Office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays until noon; email cathedral@evdio.org or call Jim at 812-459-4969.

Vienna Boys Choir, 6 p.m., March 2, Victory Theatre, Evansville; tickets start at $29; purchase tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office, or online at www.victorytheatre.com.

“My Parish Has Talent” 2019 Auditions, now through March 4, submit a video recorded act for the chance to perform at Marian Educational Outreach’s annual gala, 5 p.m., April 6, St. Vincent Manor, Evansville; auditions open to students in grades 8-12, college students and adults; performers will compete for $500 first prize or $250 for 2nd and 3rd place; for more information, visit www.meoforkids.org.

St. Meinrad Alumni Day of Service, 9:30 a.m. -3 p.m., March 9, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville; sixth annual event going on throughout 11 cities; a chance to serve the community, pray and socialize; no cost; free t-shirt and lunch; everyone welcome; register by March 1 at www.alumni.saintmeinrad.edu/dayofservice or call 800-682-0988.

Teens Got Talent! Volunteer Day with the Sisters of Providence, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., March 9, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; event includes concert, lunch and tours; only 10-12 acts will be chosen; register online at www.teentalent.sistersofprovidence.org and email a video of performance to jluna@spsmw.org.

Big Bingo, 3:30 p.m., March 17, Old National Events Plaza, Evansville; dinner at 4:30 p.m., Big Bingo at 6 p.m.; ticket includes dinner, beverages and Big Bingo game cards; 20 games with pots up to $1,000; half pots; pull tabs; basket auction; proceeds benefit Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools; for more information, call 812-303-0006 or visit www.bigbingo.org.

Class Reunions

St. Francis Xavier School Reunion, 4 p.m., March 16, St. Francis Xavier Cafeteria, Poseyville; event starts with 4 p.m. Mass, followed by a meal and fellowship; call or text Jackie Bender at 812-457-5407 or Marilyn Hirsch at 812-483-5811.

Dinners

St. Joseph School PTO Shamrock Shindig, 6:30 p.m., March 2, St. Joseph School, Vanderburgh County; doors open 5:45 p.m.; dinner, dance and silent auction; $500 elimination dance; live music by Troy Miller; cost $35; call 812-499-1699 for tickets.

Fat Sunday Breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, March 3, St. Anthony Cafeteria, Evansville; A-Men’s Club of All Saints Parish all-you-can-eat breakfast; cost $7, children 8 and younger eat free; includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, pancakes, fixings and drink.

Holy Cross Chicken Dinner, 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., March 3, Holy Cross School Cafeteria, Fort Branch; adults $10; children $5; carry-out available; future 2019 dates include April 3 and Oct. 6.

St. Patrick Family Game and Card Party, noon, March 17, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; $5 per person; $15 per family; sandwiches, chips and drink; door prizes; Chinese auction and half pot; for reservations, call 812-768-6941.

St. James Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., March 24, Madden Hall, St. James School, Haubstadt; $6 adults, $4 children ages 5-12, kids age 4 and younger eat free; carry out available; sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul Annunciation Conference.

Health

Deep Brain Stimulation, 5:30 p.m., March 5, Deaconess Gateway Conference Center; Parkinson’s Awareness Support Association of the Tri-State to host panel discussion with local residents who have Deep Brain Stimulation; followed by questions and open discussion; visit www.pasats.org or call 812-450-6000.

SWIRCA Parkinson's Exercise Program, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, SWIRCA Activity Center, Evansville; exercise chair; emphasizes motor and cognitive skills; for anyone with Parkinson’s disease and caretakers; no skill level required; call 812-492-7435 for class fee and registration.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; registration deadline for January programs is Jan. 4, 2019; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

Annual Lenten Day of Recollection, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., March 9, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, Seton Residence, Evansville; Father David Nunning will serve as spiritual director; all welcome; cost $10; breakfast and dinner provided; RSVP by March 4 at 812-423-7842.

Rachel’s Vineyard Weekend Retreat, 3 p.m.-noon, March 15-17, Nazareth Retreat Center, Nazareth, Kentucky; for those who experienced pregnancy loss and abortion; cost $216, includes private room and meals; to register, call 502-235-3191.

“Lord, Teach us to Pray,” March 15-17, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; spring women’s retreat to improve communication with God; cost $180, includes meals and accommodations; $130 for commuters; to register, call 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org.

Light of the World Retreat, March 15-18, St. Joseph, Jasper; 6:30-9 p.m., March 15, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., March 16-17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 18; reignite your faith; all welcome; not an overnight retreat; no cost, free-will donations accepted; register online at www.saintjosephjasper.org or call 812-482-1805.

“Peace in the Mourning,” March 23-24, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; a Christ-focused healing retreat for widows of any age, circumstance and faith; to register, call Kathy Burton at 812-630-0603 or email kmbccrn1@gmail.com.

Weekend Retreat at Gethsemani Trappist Monastery, May 4-6, Abbey of Gethsemani, Trappist, Kentucky; talks by Retreat Master and watch Thomas Merton videos; Thomas Merton was a famous Trappist monk and spiritual author; for more information, call 812-490-1000.

Spiritual Growth

Evening Lenten Lectures with Father Don Dilger, 7-9 p.m., March 6, 13, 20 and 27, April 3 and 10, Resurrection School, Evansville; current Sunday readings, lives of saints and church history; cost $35, textbook is the Catholic Bible; can register at the lecture.

Morning Lenten Lectures with Father Don Dilger, 9:30-11:30 a.m., March 7, 14, 21 and 28, April 4 and 11, Catholic Center, Evansville; current Sunday readings, lives of saints and church history; cost $35, textbook is the Catholic Bible; can register at the lecture.

Faith Day 2019, 8:30 a.m.-noon, March 9, Good Shepherd, Evansville; “Poverty: A Journey with Those in Need” explores the reality of poverty in our midst; keynote speaker Father Alex Zenthoefer; special guest Emily Baxter; sponsored by Annunciation, Good Shepherd, Holy Rosary and St. Benedict parishes; register online at www.annunciationevv.org/faithday2019 or call 812-477-8923.

Holy Redeemer Parish Lenten Mission, 6:30 p.m., March 10, 11 and 12, Holy Redeemer, Evansville; “The Mass Revealed” featuring Father Tony Ernst; all welcome.

Lenten Day of Solitude, 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., March 10, Providence Hall Large Parlor, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; enjoy aquiet day of personal reflection with the Sisters of Providence; cost $45, includes lunch; registration deadline March 4; register online at www.events.sistersofprovidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

“Focus on Faith,” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., March 14, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky.; monthly class meets to watch and discuss Bishop Robert Barron’s DVD series “The Mass;” $20, includes lunch; to register, call 270-229-0206.

Vocations

Deacon Ordination Evening of Adoration, 7 p.m., March 1, Our Lady of Hope, Washington; evening of adoration in celebration of the ordination to the Diaconate of Martin Estrada and Juan Ramirez; for more information, email Matt Miller at mmiller@evdio.org.

Workshops

Exploring Migration Program, 8-sessions starting early March, All Saints Parish, Evansville; “Exploring Migration: A Faith Journey” is a program of JustFaith Ministries that looks at the migration issue through the lens of the Christian faith; for more information or to register, contact Sharon Vogler by email svogler@evdio.org or call 812-423-5209.

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 7 p.m., March 7, Celestin Center meeting room, St. Joseph, Princeton; for more information or to register, call the church office at 812-385-2617 or visit www.stjosephprinceton.org.

Ursuline Twilight Presentation, 6-7:30 p.m., March 13, Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, Maple Mount, Kentucky; Father Brian Johnson to present “Gerard Manley Hopkins’ Word Art: Parables on the Way of Beauty;” $20, includes dinner; register by calling 270-229-0206.

Adult Source Summit, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 6, Annunciation Parish-Christ the King Church, Evansville; one-day adult retreat; with Gus Lloyd registration starts 7:30 a.m.; cost $25, includes light lunch; free childcare is available but must RSVP in advance by emailing amdlash566@aol.com; for a full list of presenters or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-453-1024.

Youth and Young Adults

Annual Boy Scout/Venturing Retreat, March 1-3, Catholic Center, Evansville; call Joe Dickinson to register at 812-853-3278 or email joerdickinson@gmail.com.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Source Summit Retreat, April 5-7, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; weekend retreat for youth and young adults 13-24 years old; cost $45; theme is “Behold Your Mother;” activities include adoration, prayer, Mass, Rosary, games, skits, personal testimony and fellowship; Diocese of Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will present; for a full list of presenters or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-453-1024.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28; no Mass March 31.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration, 8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17; no meetings March 6.

Dinner and Discussion at UE, 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Newman Center, University of Evansville; Ash Wednesday Mass 5 p.m., March 6 with Bishop Joseph M. Siegel, dinner to follow in Grabill Lounge (basement of Neu Chapel).