2019 Lenten Reconciliation Services And Schedules

By The Message Staff

Following is a schedule of opportunities for personal Confession and Lenten penance services in parishes across our diocese. We thank our parishes for providing this information. Please check with parishes not listed here for their schedules. All times listed are local times.

NORTH DEANERY

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes:

April 11, 4 p.m., Lenten Reconciliation

St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. John the Baptist Church, Vincennes:

April 15, 7 p.m., Lenten Reconciliation

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee:

March 21 and April 15, 6:30 p.m., Penance Service

SOUTH DEANERY

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville:

Wednesdays during Lent, after 5:30 p.m. Mass until 6:30 p.m., Individual Confession; April 5 and 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Individual Confession

St. Boniface Parish, Evansville:

Tuesdays and Thursdays before 8 a.m. Mass; Saturdays, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; Sundays, 9:15-9:45 a.m.; after Holy Thursday and Good Friday Mass, 6 p.m., Individual Reconciliation

St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville:

Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays before 8 a.m. Mass; Fridays before 8 a.m. Mass; Saturdays, 8:30-9:30 am, Individual Reconciliation

St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Church, Evansville:

March 26 and April 9 following 5:30 p.m. Mass, Cluster Reconciliation (with St. Boniface and Sacred Heart). Anticipate penance service will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Holy Redeemer Parish, Evansville:

March 24, 1 p.m., Cluster Reconciliation (with Good Shepherd and St. John Daylight)

Saturdays, 4-4:45 p.m.; March 13, 20 and 27, April 3 and 10, 6-6:20 p.m.; April 15, 6-8 p.m., April 17, 7:15 – 9:15 p.m., Reconciliation

All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Church, Evansville:

April 10, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Lent Forgiveness Service

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight:

March 31, 1 p.m., Cluster Reconciliation (with Good Shepherd and Holy Redeemer)

Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Church, Evansville:

April 4, 6 p.m., Lenten Penance Service with Adoration and Taize Prayer; Mondays, 7:15-7:30 a.m., Tuesdays, 7:15-7:30 a.m., Thursdays, 8-8:15 a.m., Fridays, 7:15-7:30 a.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:15 p.m., Reconciliation

Annunciation Parish, Holy Spirit, Evansville:

Tuesdays, 5:40-5:55 p.m., Saturdays, 3-3:45 p.m., Reconciliation

Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville:

April 3, 6:30 p.m., and April 10, 1 p.m., Lenten Reconciliation Service

St. Clement Parish, Boonville:

March 31, 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 4:20-4:40 p.m.; Sundays, 10-10:15 a.m., Reconciliation

Extra services for St. Clement Parish will be determined.

St. Clement Parish, St. Rupert Church, Red Brush:

Sundays, 7-7:15 a.m., Reconciliation

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight:

March 31, 1-2 p.m., Cluster Reconciliation; April 14, 1-2 p.m., April 15, 6-8 p.m., April 17, 7-8 p.m., Saturday 4-4:45 p.m., Sunday 6:15-6:45 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday 7:15-7:45 a.m., Wednesday 5:15-5:45 p.m., Friday 8:15-8:45 a.m., Individual Confession

Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville:

April 4, 6 p.m., Lenten Reconciliation Service; Before weekly and weekend Mass, Personal Reconciliation

Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville:

Tuesdays, 4:30- 5:10 p.m.; Thursdays, 4:30- 5:10 p.m.; Fridays, 7-7:20 a.m.; by appointment, Reconciliation

EAST DEANERY

Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, St. Anthony:

30 minutes prior to weekday Masses, 30 minutes prior to Saturday evening Mass, and 30 minutes prior to Sunday morning Mass

Holy Family Parish, Jasper:

Regular schedule for Reconciliation: Saturdays 4-4:45 p.m., Sundays 8–8:15 a.m., or by appointment

St. Bernard Parish, Rockport:

Wednesdays and Fridays, 7:30-7:45 a.m., Saturdays, 4-4:40 p.m., Reconciliation

St. Martin I Parish, Chrisney:

Thursdays, 5:30-5:45 p.m., Reconciliation; April 14, 2 p.m., Penance Service

St. Isidore Parish, St. Raphael, Celestine:

Saturdays 3:30 p.m., Wednesdays 7:30 a.m., March 31, 11 a.m., April 2, 7:45 p.m., April 7, 11 a.m., Reconciliation

St. Isidore Parish, St. Celestine Church, Celestine:

Sundays, 7 a.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m., March 31, 9 a.m., April 2, 5-6 p.m., 7p.m., April 7, 9 a.m., Reconciliation

St. Joseph Parish, Jasper:

April 9, 6:30 p.m. and April 10, 12:05 p.m., Deanery Penance Services

St. Mary Parish, Ireland:

March 9, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13, 3:30-4:10 p.m., Private Confession; April 5, 6:45 a.m., Private Confession; April 5, 7:30 a.m., Mass; April 17, 12-1 p.m., Private Confession; April 15, 6 p.m., Parish Penance Service

Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Ferdinand:

April 7 at 4 p.m.

St. Joseph Church, Jasper:

April 9, 6:30 p.m. and April 10 at 12:05 p.m., Deanery Penance Service

WEST DEANERY

St. Joseph Parish, Princeton:

Tuesdays 5-5:45 p.m., Saturdays 3-3:45 p.m., Reconciliation

St. Bernard Parish, Snake Run:

Sundays, 8-8:15 a.m., Reconciliation

Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oakland City:

30 minutes prior to Sunday Mass (Mass time at 7:30 a.m.), Individual Confession

St. Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County:

Saturdays 4-4:30 p.m., Regular Reconciliation Schedule; March 6, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Penance Service with distribution of ashes; April 10, 7 p.m., April 12, 11 a.m., Lenten Penance Service

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Petersburg:

30 minutes prior to weekend Masses (Mass times at 5 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday) Individual Confession

St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon:

April 6, 3:30 p.m., Individual Confession

April 7, 4 p.m., Penance Service

St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. Wendel Church, Evansville:

Individual Confessions during Lent on Tuesdays 7-8 p.m., March 12, 19 and 26; April 2 and 9