2019 Ash Wednesday Service Schedule

By The Message Staff

Following is a schedule of March 6, 2019, Ash Wednesday Masses, Communion Services and prayer services for distribution of ashes. We thank our parishes for providing this information. Please contact parish offices directly for information from parishes you don’t see listed here. All times listed are local times.

NORTH DEANERY

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Loogootee: Mass at 8:15 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes: Mass at 7 a.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Vincennes: Mass at 5:30 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. John the Baptist Church, Vincennes: Mass at 8:10 a.m. (Catholic Schools) and 7 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Maria Creek Chapel, Vincennes University: Mass at 12 p.m.

St. Philip Neri Parish, Bicknell: Mass at 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH DEANERY

St. Benedict Cathedral Parish, Evansville: Mass at 6 a.m., 9 a.m. in school, 12:10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Church, Evansville: Mass at 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

All Saints Parish, St. Joseph Church, Evansville: Mass at 12:10 p.m.

Annunciation Parish, Christ the King Church, Evansville: Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Annunciation Parish, Holy Spirit Church, Evansville: Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary Parish, Evansville: Mass at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and Spanish Mass at 6 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Parish, Daylight: Mass at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville: Mass at 12:05 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Good Shepherd Parish, Evansville: Mass at 7:40 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

St. Boniface Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Evansville: Mass at 8 a.m.

St. Boniface Parish, St. Agnes Church, Evansville: Mass at 10 a.m.

St. Boniface Parish, Evansville: Mass at 12:10 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Clement Parish, Boonville: Mass at 6:30 p.m.

St. Clement Parish, St. Rupert Church, Red Brush: Mass at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5

EAST DEANERY

St. Bernard Parish, Rockport: Mass at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Martin I Parish, Chrisney: Mass at 5 p.m.

St. Martin I Parish, St. John Chrysostom Church, New Boston: Mass at 6 p.m.

Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Church, St. Anthony: Mass at 5 p.m.

Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Church, Schnellville: Mass at 7 p.m.

Holy Family Parish, Jasper: Mass at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., and 7 p.m.

St. Isidore Parish, St. Celestine Church, Celestine: Mass at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Isidore Parish, St. Raphael Church, Dubois: Mass at 6:45 a.m.

St. Mary Parish, Ireland: Mass at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Ashes only at 12:05 p.m.

Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Ferdinand: Service at 6:30 a.m. and Mass at 4:30 p.m.

Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church, Ferdinand: Mass at 7:30 p.m.

WEST DEANERY

St. Joseph Parish, Princeton: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m.

St. Bernard Parish, Snake Run: Mass at 7 p.m.

Blessed Sacrament Parish, Oakland City: Mass at 6 p.m.

Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville: Mass at 8:15 a.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Vanderburgh County: Mass at 7:30 a.m.; Penance Service with distribution of ashes at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Matthew Parish, Mount Vernon: Mass at 8:15 a.m., 12:05 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, St. Wendel Church, Evansville: Mass at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Poseyville: Mass at 7 p.m.

St. Philip Parish, Posey County: Mass at 7:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, Petersburg: Mass at 8 a.m.