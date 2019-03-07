Around The Diocese For March 8

By

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Joseph Seibert of St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh celebrates his birthday on March 13.

Deacon Tony Schapker of St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh celebrates his birthday on March 14.

Father Jay Davidson, administrator of All Saints Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 17.

Monsignor Kenneth Knapp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 18.

Deacon Cy Will, retired, celebrates his birthday on March 18.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Jay Davidson, administrator of All Saints Parish in Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 14, 1964.

Father Donald Dilger, The Message columnist and teacher of Scripture in the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 15, 1959. Happy 60th Anniversary Father Dilger!

Father Donald Ackerman, temporary administrator of St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes, and St. Philip Neri, Bicknell, was ordained to the priesthood on March 18, 1961.

Father Jack Durchholz, pastor of St. Clement Parish in Boonville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 18, 1995.

St. Jean Vianney major relic in Tell City, Ind., and Paducah, Ky.

The major relic of St. Jean Vianney’s whole, incorrupt heart is coming to Tell City, Indiana, on March 12 and Paducah, Kentucky, on March 13. On March 12, it will be in St. Paul Church, 824 Jefferson Street, Tell City, Indiana 47576

A welcome ceremony and procession will begin at 3 p.m. CDT, with Mass at 5:15 p.m. CDT and a Closing Blessing at 7:30 p.m. CDT. Individual veneration will be available before and after Mass. On March 13, the relic will be at St. John the Evangelist Church, 6705 Old U.S. 45 Highway South, Paducah, Kentucky 42003. Bishop William F. Medley of Owensboro will celebrate Mass there at 10 a.m. CDT. Confession, veneration of the relic, and guided prayers will be available from 11 a.m. CDT until 8 p.m. CDT. These stops are part of the Knights of Columbus’ Heart of a Priest Relic Pilgrimage. For more information, visit https://www.kofc.org/en/events/vianney.html#/.

Art exhibit features mosaics and paintings

Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, Indiana, is hosting an art exhibit called “Saints Inside and Out,” a two-person show by Chris Elam of Bloomington, Indiana, and Karen Glanders of Nashville, Indiana. The exhibit runs through March 30.

The exhibit includes both paintings and mosaics. Elam cuts pieces of stone and glass and places them in mortar to create an image. Glanders paints in acrylic and includes mosaic in her mixed media pieces.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.