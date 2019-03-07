Bishop Reads To Kids At St. Vincent During 5th Annual Literacy Week

By

The Message photo by Megan Erbacher

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel read “Soup Day,” by author Melissa Iwai, to a classroom of students at St. Vincent Early Learning Center on Feb. 25 during the fifth annual Literacy Week. Bishop Siegel joined a group of other prominent community members – including government leaders, law enforcement officers, business owners and CEOs – who volunteered to read to kids. The goal of the event, which corresponds with the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day, is to help inspire the joy of reading and a love of language in St. Vincent’s students. St. Vincent serves 164 children, and officials said each child received a book to take home.