Full Obituary For Reverend Gordon A. Mann

Rev. Gordon A. Mann

Rev. Gordon A. Mann

Rev. Gordon A. Mann, 59, of Evansville died on Feb. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with leukemia. At the time of his death, he was serving as associate pastor of St. Philip Parish in Posey County and Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville.

In his obituary, Fr. Mann’s family noted that he “was a vibrant, faithful priest with a gentle heart filled with the love of Jesus. He served the people of the Diocese of Evansville faithfully for nearly 27 years.”

He was born in Evansville on May 30, 1959, to Carl W. Mann Sr., and the late Dolores (Therrien) Mann. He grew up as a member of Christ the King Parish in Evansville. He attended the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein, Illinois. Bishop Gerald A. Gettelfinger ordained Fr. Mann to the priesthood on June 6, 1992.

His priestly assignments included associate pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Jasper, 1992; associate pastor, St. Simon Parish, Washington, 1994; administrator, St. Mary Parish, Washington, 1995; pastor St. Martin I Parish, Chrisney, 1995; moderator, St. Nicholas Parish, Santa Claus, 1995; Pastor, St. Wendel Parish, St. Wendel, 2000; pastor, St. Mary and St. Simon Parishes, Washington, 2004; pastor, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington, 2008; health leave, 2010; return to pastoral ministry as pastor, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Washington, 2011; Pastor, Sts. Mary & John Parish, Evansville, 2016; health leave, 2017; return to pastoral ministry as associate pastor, St. Philip Parish, Posey County, and Corpus Christi Parish, Evansville, 2018. He also served as chaplain for the Indiana State Police.

Survivors include his father, Carl W. Mann, Sr; sisters, Melanie (Brad) Holmes of Ft. Branch, IN, Michelle (David) Tenbarge of Evansville and Susanne (David) Walters of North Port, FL and brothers, Carl W. (Merlene) Mann, II of Newburgh, Kimberly (Dianne) Mann of Worcester, MA and Miles (Andrea) Mann of Evansville. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Evansville immediately followed Mass, and a luncheon followed at St. Philip Parish.

Fr. Mann’s family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, or to the Diocese of Evansville for vocations to the priesthood and for the education of seminarians.