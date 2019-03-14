Around The Diocese For March 15

By

Happy Birthday!

Kathryn Curtis, parish catechetical leader at Corpus Christi Parish in Evansville, celebrates her birthday on March 20.

Father John Brosmer, pastor of St. Boniface Parish in Evansville, celebrates his birthday on March 23.

Happy Anniversary!

Belated Happy Anniversary to Father Lowell Will, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, who was ordained to the priesthood on March 2, 1968.

Father Joseph Erbacher, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Ireland, was ordained to the priesthood on March 25, 1972.

Father James Sauer, administrator of St. Matthew Parish in Mount Vernon, was ordained to the priesthood on March 25, 1977.

Going to the State Geography Bee!

Resurrection and St. Wendel schools proudly announce two students qualified for the State Geography Bee. Resurrection’s Hank Partridge and St. Wendel’s Lucas Johnson will compete on March 29 at IUPUI's campus in Indianapolis. Good luck Hank and Lucas!

Notre Dame professor to speak at Saint Meinrad’s Thomas Lecture

Dr. Brad S. Gregory will present the annual Thomas Lecture on Philosophy and Theology at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad.

The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. CDT on March 28 in St. Bede Theater. This year’s lecture is titled “On the Compatibility and Complementary Flourishing of Catholicism and the Natural Sciences.”

Gregory is the Dorothy G. Griffin College Professor of History at the University of Notre Dame, where he has taught since 2003, and where he is also the director of the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study.

The Thomas Lecture is made possible by an endowment established in honor of the late George and Mary Thomas and the late Benedictine Father Kieran Conley. The lecture provides an opportunity for students and faculty at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology to explore issues in philosophy and theology.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available at St. Bede, Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at 812-357-6501 during business hours.