Bulletin Board For March 15

General Interest

40 Days for Life Campaign, through April 14; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Evansville Planned Parenthood Clinic, Weinbach Avenue, Evansville; volunteers needed to pray and walk one hour to “Take A Stand For Life;” call 812-459-4691 to check available hours.

Boaz Performance Academy Chamber Orchestra Concert, 2-3:15 p.m., March 16, Sisters of St. Benedict, Monastery of the Immaculate Conception Church, Ferdinand; with Central Christian Church Chancel Choir; includes works of Mozart, Vivaldi, Handel and Bach; free performance; all welcome.

52-week Cash Raffle, St. Paul Parish, Tell City; weekly $500 drawing; ticket-holders eligible to win every week; tickets on sale now; cost $52 each; maximum 1,000 tickets sold; must be 18 or older to purchase; proceeds benefit Youth Ministries; to purchase call 812-547-7994 or mail check and phone number to 824 Jefferson Street, Tell City, IN; raffle starts when 1,000 tickets sold.

Crosses for Sale; handcrafted crosses made from the pew wood from St. Benedict Cathedral; each cross is 9.5” by 17”; cost $25; made by Jim Scheu of DustyWood Woodworking; purchase at St. Benedict Parish Office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays until noon; email cathedral@evdio.org or call Jim at 812-459-4969.

Big Bingo, 3:30 p.m., March 17, Old National Events Plaza, Evansville; dinner at 4:30 p.m., Big Bingo at 6 p.m.; ticket includes dinner, beverages and Big Bingo game cards; 20 games with pots up to $1,000; half pots; pull tabs; basket auction; proceeds benefit Mater Dei and Reitz Memorial High Schools; for more information, call 812-303-0006 or visit www.bigbingo.org.

Sundays at the Woods: Spring Architectural Tour, 2-4 p.m., March 17, meet at fountain in front of Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; no cost, donations accepted; learn more online at www.events.sistersofprovidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Concert to Honor Father Paul Volk, 6:30 p.m., March 19, Mount Saint Joseph Motherhouse Chapel, Maple Mount, Kentucky; music to honor late missionary Father Joseph Volk; this year marks 100th anniversary of his death; free concert.

“Art for the Soul Series,” with Sisters of Providence, morning and evening options, March 21 and 28, April 4 and 11; 9-11 a.m. sessions, Foley Room at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; 7-9 p.m. sessions St. Patrick School in Terre Haute; cost $50, includes supplies; registration deadline March 17; register online at www.events.sistersofprovidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Rogation Day Mass, 6:30 p.m., March 26, St. Bernard, Fort Branch; bring seeds and soil in a plastic bag; sponsored by Diocesan Rural Life Office.

“Unplanned” Movie Premiere, 7 p.m., March 28, Showplace Cinemas, Newburgh; the true story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood leader; sponsored by Right to Life of Southwest Indiana; tickets $10.25.

Class Reunion

St. Francis Xavier School Reunion, 4 p.m., March 16, St. Francis Xavier Cafeteria, Poseyville; event starts with 4 p.m. Mass, followed by a meal and fellowship; call or text Jackie Bender at 812-457-5407 or Marilyn Hirsch at 812-483-5811.

Dinners

St. Matthew School 19th Annual Benefit Auction and Dinner, 5-9:30 p.m., March 16, Posey County 4H Community Center, New Harmony; “A Visit to Ireland” theme; must be 21 or older; $30/person.

Haubstadt Knights of St. John Chicken Dinner, 10:30 a.m., March 17, 109 Main St., Haubstadt; fried chicken and fixings; dine-in or carry-out; adults $10, children 10 and younger $5.

St. Patrick Family Game and Card Party, noon, March 17, Sts. Peter and Paul Cafeteria, Haubstadt; $5 per person; $15 per family; sandwiches, chips and drink; door prizes; Chinese auction and half pot; for reservations, call 812-768-6941.

St. James Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., March 24, Madden Hall, St. James School, Haubstadt; $6 adults, $4 children ages 5-12, kids age 4 and younger eat free; carry out available; sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul Annunciation Conference.

Fundraiser

Mater Dei Marching Band Rummage and Bake Sale, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 5, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6, 13210 Darmstadt Rd, Evansville (strip mall in Darmstadt); to replace instruments that have been in use 25 years; donation collection days are April 2-5.

MEO My Parish Has Talent 2019, 5 p.m., April 6, St. Vincent Manor, Evansville; Marian Educational Outreach’s annual gala; dinner, cash bar, silent and live auctions, contestant performances; to buy tickets, visit www.meoforkids.org/myparishhastalent2019.

Health

Living Well with Parkinson’s Symposium, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., April 3, Deaconess Gateway Pavilion Ortho-Neuro Hospital, Newburgh; presentations by notable medical experts on wide range of topics relevant to Parkinson’s disease; free to attend; register online at http://bit.ly/PDConfEVV.

SWIRCA Parkinson's Exercise Program, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, SWIRCA Activity Center, Evansville; exercise chair; emphasizes motor and cognitive skills; for anyone with Parkinson’s disease and caretakers; no skill level required; call 812-492-7435 for class fee and registration.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; registration deadline for January programs is Jan. 4, 2019; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

“Peace in the Mourning,” March 23-24, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; a Christ-focused healing retreat for widows of any age, circumstance and faith; to register, call Kathy Burton at 812-630-0603 or email kmbccrn1@gmail.com.

Light of the World Retreat, March 15-18, St. Joseph, Jasper; 6:30-9 p.m., March 15, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., March 16-17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 18; reignite your faith; all welcome; not an overnight retreat; no cost, free-will donations accepted; register online at www.saintjosephjasper.org or call 812-482-1805.

Rachel’s Vineyard Weekend of Emotional Healing and Spiritual Renewal, April 5-7, Owensboro, Kentucky; safe place to renew and rebuild hearts broken by abortion; contact Jennifer at 931-242-5506 or by email at Jennifer@hopeafterabortionky.com.

Weekend Retreat at Gethsemani Trappist Monastery, April 5-7, Abbey of Gethsemani, Trappist, Kentucky; talks by Retreat Master and watch Thomas Merton videos; Thomas Merton was a famous Trappist monk and spiritual author; for more information, call 812-490-1000.

Spiritual Growth

Understanding the Mass, 8:20-9:40 a.m., Sunday sessions: March 17, 31 and April 7, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Lenten talks with Father Chris Forler.

Understanding the Mass, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday sessions: March 20 and April 3, 10, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Lenten talks with Father Chris Forler.

Evening Lenten Lectures with Father Don Dilger, 7-9 p.m., March 20 and 27, April 3 and 10, Resurrection School, Evansville; current Sunday readings, lives of saints and church history; cost $35, textbook is the Catholic Bible; can register at the lecture.

Morning Lenten Lectures with Father Don Dilger, 9:30-11:30 a.m., March 21 and 28, April 4 and 11, Catholic Center, Evansville; current Sunday readings, lives of saints and church history; cost $35, textbook is the Catholic Bible; can register at the lecture.

Legion of Mary ACIES Ceremony, 2 p.m., March 24, Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville; Bishop Joseph M. Siegel to preside; ceremony includes Benediction, Homily, Rosary and rededication of self; everyone invited.

Vocations

Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence, April 12-14, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; single, Catholic women between ages 18-42; weekend retreat to learn what life is like as a Sister of Providence; no cost; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771.

Workshops

Adult Source Summit, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 6, Annunciation Parish-Christ the King Church, Evansville; one-day adult retreat; with Gus Lloyd registration starts 7:30 a.m.; cost $25, includes light lunch; free childcare is available but must RSVP in advance by emailing amdlash566@aol.com; for a full list of presenters or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-453-1024.

Youth and Young Adults

Source Summit Retreat, April 5-7, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; weekend retreat for youth and young adults 13-24 years old; cost $45; theme is “Behold Your Mother;” activities include adoration, prayer, Mass, Rosary, games, skits, personal testimony and fellowship; Diocese of Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will present; for a full list of presenters or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-453-1024.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28; no Mass March 31.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration, 8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17.

Dinner and Discussion at UE, 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Newman Center, University of Evansville.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.