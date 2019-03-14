Eleven Catholic Schools Named Four Star Schools By The State

For more than 30 years “great” Indiana schools have been recognized as Four Star Schools by the Indiana Department of Education, and this year 11 Diocese of Evansville Catholic Schools earned the designation.

The most recent list of Four Star Schools for the 2017-18 school year was released on March 8 by the state’s education department.

Local Catholic schools to earn the recognition for the 2017-18 school year are:

Good Shepherd School

Holy Rosary School

Resurrection School

St Benedict Cathedral School

Mater Dei High School

Reitz Memorial High School

Saint John The Baptist School in Newburgh

Saint James School in Haubstadt

Saints Peter & Paul School in Haubstadt

Saint Wendel School in Wadesville

St Philip School in Mount Vernon

Catholic schools which earned the title this year and last year, for the 2016-17 school year, are: Good Shepherd, Holy Rosary, St. Benedict Cathedral, Resurrection, Mater Dei, Memorial, Saint John the Baptist Newburgh, Saint Wendel, and St. Philip schools.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan congratulated the diocesan schools who earned the Four Star title.

“Catholic schools provide students with an academically rigorous and doctrinally sound program of education,” Hagan said. “I want to express my thanks to the students, teachers, administrators, and families for working collaboratively in a faith-based setting where we educate the whole child."

To earn Four Star School status, a school must have tested at least 95 percent of students on ISTEP Englsih/Language Arts and math; earned “excellent” ISTEP pass rates; and received an “A” on the state’s A-F accountability system.

Across the state, 234 schools earned Four Star status out of nearly 2,300 Indiana schools.

For a complete list of 2017-18 Four Star schools, visit https://bit.ly/2TDuATU.