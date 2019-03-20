Around The Diocese For March 22

By

Happy Birthday!

Deacon Mike Seibert of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Celestine celebrates his birthday on March 30.

Cindy Lettshagen, parish catechetical leader at St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes, celebrates her birthday on March 31.

Father Mike Madden, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, celebrates his birthday on April 1.

Carolyn Thorpe, parish catechetical leader at St. Bernard Parish, Rockport, celebrates her birthday on April 1.

Deacon Reynaldo Carandang of St. Francis Xavier Parish, Vincennes, and St. Philip Neri, Bicknell, celebrates his birthday on April 2.

Happy Anniversary!

Father Leo Kiesel, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 30, 1963.

Monsignor Kenneth Knapp, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 30, 1963.

Father Bernie Lutz, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 30, 1963.

Father Earl Rohleder, retired priest of the Diocese of Evansville, was ordained to the priesthood on March 30, 1963.