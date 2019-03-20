Bulletin Board For March 22

By

Send information to Bulletin Board at least 10 days prior to publishing date. Entries may be repeated if space permits; entries may be edited; all times are local times.

Mail information to Bulletin Board, P.O. Box 4169, Evansville, IN 47724-0169; e-mail message@evdio.org.

General Interest

Rogation Day Mass, 6:30 p.m., March 26, St. Bernard, Fort Branch; bring seeds and soil in a plastic bag; sponsored by Diocesan Rural Life Office.

“Unplanned” Movie Premiere, 7 p.m., March 28, Showplace Cinemas, Newburgh; the true story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood leader; sponsored by Right to Life of Southwest Indiana; tickets $10.25.

“Saints Inside and Out” Art Exhibit, through March 30, St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad; show by Chris Elam of Bloomington, Indiana, and Karen Glanders of Nashville, Indiana, featuring mosaics and paintings; free and open to the public; for library hours call 812-357-6401 or visit the library’s website at www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

Third Annual Evening of Ag, 5:30-7 p.m., April 10, Vanderburgh 4-H Center Horse Pavilion, Evansville; see, touch, taste, and smell the wonders of local agriculture; free food samples; everyone welcome; free event.

40 Days for Life Campaign, through April 14; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Evansville Planned Parenthood Clinic, Weinbach Avenue, Evansville; volunteers needed to pray and walk one hour to “Take A Stand For Life;” call 812-459-4691 to check available hours.

Ursuline Sisters’ Quilt Club Drawings, Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount, Kentucky; $20/ticket, 12 chances to win a new handmade quilt; drawings on the first Friday each month starting April 5-March 6, 2020; 2,000 ticket max to be sold; call 270-229-2009 or order online at www.ursulinesmsj.org.

52-week Cash Raffle, St. Paul Parish, Tell City; weekly $500 drawing; ticket-holders eligible to win every week; tickets on sale now; cost $52 each; maximum 1,000 tickets sold; must be 18 or older to purchase; proceeds benefit Youth Ministries; to purchase call 812-547-7994 or mail check and phone number to 824 Jefferson Street, Tell City, IN; raffle starts when 1,000 tickets sold.

Crosses for Sale; handcrafted crosses made from the pew wood from St. Benedict Cathedral; each cross is 9.5” by 17”; cost $25; made by Jim Scheu of DustyWood Woodworking; purchase at St. Benedict Parish Office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays until noon; email cathedral@evdio.org or call Jim at 812-459-4969.

Dinners

St. James Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., March 24, Madden Hall, St. James School, Haubstadt; $6 adults, $4 children ages 5-12, kids age 4 and younger eat free; carry out available; sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul Annunciation Conference.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest Preview and German Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m., April 6, Haubstadt Old Gym, Corner of Gibson and West Streets in Haubstadt; dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru available.

Christ the King Parish BBQ Chicken Dinner, 11 a.m., April 7, St. Henry C.K. of A. Hall, Ferdinand; BBQ or fried chicken with fixings; $10 adult; $8 child; half pot, Chinese auction and games; all invited.

Fundraisers

Mater Dei Marching Band Rummage and Bake Sale, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 5, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6, 13210 Darmstadt Rd, Evansville (strip mall in Darmstadt); to replace instruments that have been in use 25 years; donation collection days are April 2-5.

MEO My Parish Has Talent 2019, 5 p.m., April 6, St. Vincent Manor, Evansville; Marian Educational Outreach’s annual gala; dinner, cash bar, silent and live auctions, contestant performances; to buy tickets, visit www.meoforkids.org/myparishhastalent2019.

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Die Kirche Auktion Fest, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., April 7, Haubstadt Old Gym, Corner of Gibson and West Streets in Haubstadt; silent auction 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; live auction at 1 p.m.; kid games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Chinese auction, treasure chest raffle, quilt raffle, half-pot, Road to Riches Raffle; food booths, bake sale and ice cream shop.

Our Lady of Hope Gala, 5 p.m., April 13, Washington Catholic Middle and High School Gyms, Washington; comedy illusionist Brandon Baggett; open bar and silent auction 5-7 p.m.; dinner 7 p.m.; live auction; $75/person; $560/table for 8; RSVP at 812-254-2883 or online at www.ccwash.org.

Health

Living Well with Parkinson’s Symposium, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., April 3, Deaconess Gateway Pavilion Ortho-Neuro Hospital, Newburgh; presentations by notable medical experts on wide range of topics relevant to Parkinson’s disease; free to attend; register online at http://bit.ly/PDConfEVV.

SWIRCA Parkinson's Exercise Program, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesdays, SWIRCA Activity Center, Evansville; exercise chair; emphasizes motor and cognitive skills; for anyone with Parkinson’s disease and caretakers; no skill level required; call 812-492-7435 for class fee and registration.

Memory Café, 2-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday of each month, location varies; Alzheimer’s Association and SWIRCA offer a monthly social group for people with memory loss and their caretakers; donations welcome; call 800-272-3900 for location and more information.

Marriage

“Unveiled” Marriage Preparation Retreat, offered by the diocese for all engaged couples; for details, speak to your pastor or visit www.ccevansville.org/unveiled.html.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Diocese of Owensboro for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; registration deadline for January programs is Jan. 4, 2019; for information on upcoming program details, call 270-929-1524 or visit www.retrouvaille.org.

Retrouvaille, offered by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for married couples experiencing difficulty in their marriage; for information on upcoming program details, call 317-489-6811 or visit www.helpourmarriage.com.

Retreats

“Peace in the Mourning,” March 23-24, St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad; a Christ-focused healing retreat for widows of any age, circumstance and faith; to register, call Kathy Burton at 812-630-0603 or email kmbccrn1@gmail.com.

Lenten Retreat, March 29-31, A Verdant Pasture Atrium, Evansville; scripture reflections based on the works of Catechesis of the Good Shepherd; cost $40, includes lunch and dinner Saturday; visit www.averdantpasture.org for exact times and registration.

Rachel’s Vineyard Weekend of Emotional Healing and Spiritual Renewal, April 5-7, Owensboro, Kentucky; safe place to renew and rebuild hearts broken by abortion; contact Jennifer at 931-242-5506 or by email at Jennifer@hopeafterabortionky.com.

Weekend Retreat at Gethsemani Trappist Monastery, April 5-7, Abbey of Gethsemani, Trappist, Kentucky; talks by Retreat Master and watch Thomas Merton videos; Thomas Merton was a famous Trappist monk and spiritual author; for more information, call 812-490-1000.

Spiritual Growth

Legion of Mary ACIES Ceremony, 2 p.m., March 24, Sts. Mary and John Parish, Evansville; Bishop Joseph M. Siegel to preside; ceremony includes Benediction, Homily, Rosary and rededication of self; everyone invited.

Taize Lenten Prayer, 6:30 p.m., March 27, St. Anthony, Evansville; Lenten Prayer service organized in the Style of Taize; meditative music; reflection on Scripture; everyone welcome.

Evening Lenten Lectures with Father Don Dilger, 7-9 p.m., March 27, April 3 and 10, Resurrection School, Evansville; current Sunday readings, lives of saints and church history; cost $35, textbook is the Catholic Bible; register at the lecture.

Morning Lenten Lectures with Father Don Dilger, 9:30-11:30 a.m., March 28, April 4 and 11, Catholic Center, Evansville; current Sunday readings, lives of saints and church history; cost $35, textbook is the Catholic Bible; register at the lecture.

Understand the Mass like Never Before, 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 31-April 2, St. Agnes, Evansville; Parish Mission with Father Tyler Tenbarge; Bible references, and insights into the history, theology and practical aspects of the Mass; all welcome.

Understanding the Mass, 8:20-9:40 a.m., Sunday sessions: March 31 and April 7, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Lenten talks with Father Chris Forler.

Understanding the Mass, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday sessions: April 3, 10, St. John the Evangelist, Daylight; Lenten talks with Father Chris Forler.

“Song of the Shadows,” 7 p.m., April 8, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad; Lenten prayer and music service; free and open to the public; parking at Guest House and student parking lots; for more information, call 812-357-6611.

Taize Prayer Gathering, 7-8 p.m., April 9, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; “Be Light” candlelight service includes prayer, music and silence; free to attend, all welcome; for more information, call 812-535-2952.

Vocations

Come and See Life as a Sister of Providence, April 12-14, Sisters of Providence, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; single, Catholic women between ages 18-42; weekend retreat to learn what life is like as a Sister of Providence; no cost; register online at www.ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call Sister Editha Ben at 812-230-4771.

Workshops

Adult Source Summit, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 6, Annunciation Parish-Christ the King Church, Evansville; one-day adult retreat with Gus Lloyd; registration starts 7:30 a.m.; cost $25, includes light lunch; free childcare is available but must RSVP in advance by emailing amdlash566@aol.com; for a full list of presenters or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-453-1024.

Youth and Young Adults

Source Summit Retreat, April 5-7, Reitz Memorial High School, Evansville; weekend retreat for youth and young adults 13-24 years old; cost $45; theme is “Behold Your Mother;” activities include adoration, prayer, Mass, Rosary, games, skits, personal testimony and fellowship; Diocese of Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel will present; for a full list of presenters or to register, visit www.sourcesummitevansville.org or call 812-453-1024.

USI Newman Center Sunday Mass, 4 p.m., Liberal Arts Building, Room 0101, USI campus, Evansville; weekly through April 28; no Mass March 31.

UE Newman Weekday Mass, 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Neu Chapel, University of Evansville; UE Newman Center welcomes all young adults to celebrate Mass on campus during the school year.

Dinner and Discussion at UE, 5-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Newman Center, University of Evansville.

USI Newman Catholic Community Wednesday Activities, basement of Rice Library, USI campus, Evansville; Weekly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Room 0010; Adoration, 8-9:30 p.m., Room 0010; Confession, 8-9 p.m., Room 0011; weekly through April 17.

Young Adult Adoration and Acapulco, 5-6 p.m., first Monday of the month, St. John the Baptist Chapel, Newburgh; followed by fellowship at Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, Newburgh.

Young Adult Women, third Tuesday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist, Zachary Room, Newburgh.

Young Adult Family Group, 4-6 p.m., fourth Sunday each month, St. John the Baptist, Newburgh; parents and children; free babysitting.