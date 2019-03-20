Scouts Adopt World Youth Day Theme For 2019 Retreat

By Special To The Message

Diocese of Evansville Seminarian Garrett Braun speaks on the Annunciation, which he called the most important conversation in history.

The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Center hosted the March 1-3 Scout/Venturing Retreat, which has been held annually for decades by the Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting. Diocesan Scout Chaplain Deacon Charles Koressel led the retreat.

This year’s theme was the same as the World Youth Day theme, “I am the servant of the Lord. May it be done to me, according to your word” (Luke 1:38). Talks and activities followed a Marian theme with an emphasis on understanding who Mary was, her fiat and the importance of the Annunciation. Attending were 49 youth and 28 adults from eight troops or venture crews sponsored by diocesan parishes.

Mater Dei High School teacher Jeremy Goebel, Dan DeCastra of Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville and Diocese of Evansville seminarian Garrett Braun gave talks relating to the Marian theme which were followed by small, age-related discussion groups led by older scouts in the Order of St. Dominic Savio. These older scouts earned a religious emblem after further study of the faith, especially regarding vocations.

Vincentian Father Stephen Gallegos, chaplain of the Daughters of Charity Seton Residence in Evansville, celebrated Mass on Saturday morning. Deacon Anthony Schapker assisted. St. Dominic Savior members led prayers throughout the weekend, including Liturgy of the Hours, the Angelus and religious music.

A highlight of the retreat was the evening candlelight procession of the Blessed Sacrament from outside the Catholic Center to the gymnasium where there was Exposition, singing of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, the Rosary and Adoration. During this time Reconciliation was available thanks to Father Gallegos; Father Sudhakar Bhastati, associate pastor of Evansville’s Holy Redeemer Parish; and Father Christopher Forler, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Daylight. Deacon Koressel concluded the service with Benediction.

In other activities, the young people especially enjoyed a talk about Our Lady of Lourdes by Charlene Kaufman, a member of St. Philip Parish in Posey County and of Hospitallér Notre Dame de Lourdes — who are volunteers who go to France annually to help with the sick at Lourdes. St. Dominic Savio members also led some mental and physical games with a Marian theme.

The scouts were also given free time to enjoy activities of their choosing, such as dodge ball and basketball. Meanwhile some of the adults were involved in training in “Scouting as Youth Ministry” to help them understand their own faith walk so they can better fulfill their roles in promoting the practice of the faith in the youth through the scouting program.

Bishop Joseph M. Siegel celebrated Sunday Mass for the group. Many of the attendees’ families came despite the morning snow. Following the Mass, a number of scouts and some units were recognized for accomplishments in the past year including the Ad Altare Dei religious emblem and Eagle Scout rank.

The Bishop also presented three Bronze Pelicans — which is an adult emblem for extensive service to others, especially in practicing youth ministry in scouting — to Ken Balczo of Good Shepherd Parish in Evansville, Ray Ruppel of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Vincennes and Bill Selby of St. John the Baptist Parish in Newburgh.