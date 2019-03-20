St. Matthew's 19th Annual Auction And Dinner Proceeds To Boost School Technology

By

About 480 people decked-out in their St. Patrick's Day finest filled the Posey County Community Center on March 16 for the 19th Annual St. Matthew School Benefit Auction.

It’s more than just the parish family who come out each year to support St. Matthew School at its annual auction, said Keely Winiger. Over the years it’s grown into a communitywide event.

About 480 people attended the 19th Annual St. Matthew School Benefit Auction at the Posey County Community Center on March 16. This year’s St. Patrick’s Day theme transported attendees to Ireland to dine on traditional fare including red-skin potatoes, brisket, slaw and green beans.

“It’s gotten out of just the church and school, and it’s become a huge community event for Posey County,” Winiger said. “Most of the people here aren’t even members of the (parish). We have such a great community, and our committee is just wonderful.”

About 20 volunteers make up the auction committee, and Winiger said everyone plays a role in making the benefit come together. She handles decorations, while others take care of appetizers, the dinner and raffles. The entire committee reaches out to parish members, student families and the community for auction items.

The volunteers transformed the Posey County Community Center on March 16 into an Irish wonderland complete with a blue sky and clouds, countless rainbow streamers dangling from the ceiling, a giant balloon rainbow and a wishing well.

The silent and live auctions were both hits, as usual, with auctioneer Andy Winiger rousing the crowd in a fast-paced live auction.

Nearly 300 items were donated for the silent auction, bidding boards (which were new this year) and bidding frenzy; as well as an additional 40 items for the live auction. Some auction items included dinner packages, numerous hand-sewn quilts; family night packages; purses; wall décor; a photo session; weekend getaways; and desserts.

A final figure wasn’t available by print-time, but Andy Winiger projected nearly $100,000 would be raised during the roughly four-hour-long event, with all money directly benefitting the school. This year, St. Matthew Principal Vickie Wannemuehler said the goal is to continue upgrading school technology.

The Winigers both attributed the successful event to the people.

“It’s the people’s passion,” Andy Winiger said. “People really support our school and support the whole idea of the Catholic school. It’s the people; they want to come. They want to donate. And we have a really good group of folks on the auction committee; they do an excellent job, and they make it fun. You can look around and see people are dressed up. They want to get into it.”

In the last 18 years St. Matthew Parish, through hard work of the Men's Club and the auction committee, has raised more than $1.22 million for St. Matthew School and the Child Care Ministry. Auction organizers credit that seemingly “impossible task” to the generous donations from community members and businesses, as well as to the buyers.

Auction proceeds have paid for many school improvements over the years, including interactive whiteboards, iPads and classroom computers; replacing classroom windows and the school roof; and upgrading the security system, heating system and restrooms.

“It’s very humbling,” Andy Winiger said. “All these people come and donate close to $100,000 every year. We’ve got this one room, and we pick all these people’s pockets. They want to give because they support it, they believe in it.”

St. Matthew School was established in 1866 in Mount Vernon and has educated more than 2,600 children. Currently, the school has an enrollment of about 70 kids in preschool through fifth grades, according to the school’s website, with about 50 percent of students from Catholic families.

Andy Winiger has served as the auctioneer since the benefit started, and his wife Keely and their three daughters joined him the second year. Their three girls all attended St. Matthew School, so the family has always been “big supporters.”

Keely said the committee is already working on next year’s auction, which will be a 1980s theme.

“It’s a little bitty school, so it’s amazing these people want to come and support it,” she said.