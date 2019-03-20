Catholic Schools See 'largest Group' Of Finalists For Outstanding Educator Of The Year

Every day is a box of chocolates for a school principal, according to Tim McIntosh. The Holy Redeemer principal said kids bring a contagious enthusiasm to school daily.

“Their desire to succeed, be challenged and work with others is very satisfying,” he said. “I work with a staff of educators that provide love, top level instruction and model Catholic values daily.”

McIntosh is one of six Diocese of Evansville Catholic school educators selected as a finalist for the annual Outstanding Educator of the Year awards. Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. Daryl Hagan believes it’s the largest group of diocesan finalists.

The program honors the dedication of Vanderburgh County K-12 educators at nonpublic and public schools who excel in the profession and have at least three years of experience. Awards are given in four categories: elementary, middle and high schools, and principal.

Finalists from diocesan Catholic schools are:

Elementary school: Lisa McCall, Holy Redeemer School

Middle school: Jennifer Baehl, Resurrection School; Justin Carter, Corpus Christi School; Mary Kay Elpers, St. Joseph School in Vanderburgh County

Principal: Theresa Berendes, Resurrection School; and Tim McIntosh, Holy Redeemer School

Hagan is pleased six Catholic educators were selected as finalists.

“The awards honor and recognize the level of excellence and distinguished service within Catholic school education,” he said. “The finalists each share in the teaching mission of the Church as they educate, inspire and proclaim the Good News.”

The program has been co-sponsored by the Evansville Courier & Press and the University of Evansville for 22 years. Amy McBride, UE School of Education assistant professor and program chair, said 50-100 candidates are nominated each year and it’s challenging to select winners.

Judges make classroom visits to all finalists and evaluate how well a teacher or principal performs on any given day. McBride said judges look for qualities including solid content knowledge; positive relationships with students and families; powerful teaching strategies and leadership skills.

When a community can recognize the strength of hardworking, local educators, McBride said it also becomes a powerful opportunity to celebrate local schools and districts.

“Our schools are strong because those who teach and work in them are outstanding. … Teachers have a tendency to be humble about their accomplishments, but this award shines a spotlight on the fantastic education occurring in Vanderburgh County,” she said.

The recipients will be announced during surprise assemblies later this spring, and winners will be celebrated at an awards banquet.

The Catholic school educators agreed: They are humbled and honored to be selected as finalists, but they also noted there are many educators who deserve recognition.

Meet this year’s Catholic schools finalists:

Elementary School Category (K-5)

Lisa McCall is in her 20th year at Holy Redeemer School where she teaches first grade, but she’s been a teacher for 28 years. Creating fun, engaging lessons for students is what she enjoys most about teaching, but she also believes it’s important to build relationships and trust.

“We become a school family by supporting and helping each other with Christ as our focus,” she said. “A welcoming, safe, and Christian environment with a positive growth mindset is necessary to create lifelong learners. This enables my students to become the best version of themselves.”

Middle School Category (6-8)

Jennifer Baehl, a junior high science teacher, has taught at Resurrection for 18 years. Being a finalist has been rejuvenating, according to Baehl, because it’s motivated her to find better ways to help students grow.

“I feel that what helps me to be a caring and enthusiastic teacher is my support team,” she said. “I work with some of the greatest teachers I’ve ever observed; we push each other to be the best version of ourselves.”

Justin Carter is in his eighth year teaching at Corpus Christi School and St. Joe, where he teaches music to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Carter also serves as an assistant marching band director at Mater Dei and Bosse high schools, as well as varsity swim coach and assistant Winter Guard instructor at Mater Dei.

Carter believes being a teacher gives him an opportunity to help students develop into future leaders of our world.

“I get the opportunity every day to open my students’ eyes to just how big and diverse the world is. … Each day is a chance for one more student to discover something new and, sometimes, I get to be part of that,” he said.

Mary Kay Elpers is in her 18th year at St. Joseph School, but she’s been teaching for 29 years. Elpers teaches 6-8 grade science, eighth grade grammar/writing, and 7-8 grade religion at St. Joseph.

Elpers enjoys passing on her love of learning, and importance of the Catholic faith to students.

“Since I teach middle school, I can watch the students grow and mature throughout those years both spiritually and academically. … It gives me a sense of accomplishment when the students tell me they remember how I taught a certain concept or how to use correct grammar when speaking or writing.”

Principal Category

Theresa Berendes is in her ninth year as principal of Resurrection School. Before joining Resurrection, she spent 15 years teaching at St. John the Baptist and served as principal at St. Theresa for three years.

The loss of Father Phil Kreilein has made it a challenging year at Resurrection, Berendes said, but everyone has grown closer through the heartache.

“I love being able to be involved in the education of each and every student,” she said. “I love working with our teaching staff to develop and implement new programs at Resurrection.”

McIntosh has served as principal of Holy Redeemer for two years. Before transitioning to an administrative role 18 years ago, he taught middle and high school for 14 years in many Evansville-area schools and in Florida.

“I enjoy the energy of students in a learning environment and seeing their wonderfully creative abilities and talents put to use and sprout as they progress through each grade level.”